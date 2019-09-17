WIN Josh Warrington v Sofiane Takoucht IBF world title fight tickets

BOXING fans will be expecting a knockout performance from Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington when he makes the third defence of his IBF world featherweight title against France’s Sofiane Takoucht next month.

And we have a big hitting prize to be won - four pairs of tickets to see the show. Free entry details below.

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport but you could be there in person with a guest to see the action live at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, October 12.

Takoucht (35-3-1, 13 KOs), on a eight fight winning streak, won the IBF International title to earn his place among the world’s top featherweights. The 33-year-old is a former European champion and ranked fourth in the latest IBF rankings.

Unbeaten Warrington (29-0, 6 KOs) is returning to the venue where he admits he put in an under par performance to defeat forrmer mandatory challenger Kid Galahad in June.

He is determined to put that right.

The 28 year old said: "When I look at the Galahad fight I know things could have been a lot better. I have been ironing out all the mistakes and focusing on Takoucht."

The undercard features top British boxing talent in title action, including Leeds idol Jack Bateson, Zelfa Barrett, Barrett’s stablemate Lyndon Arthur and Troy Williamson.

Guarantee your seats for this Frank Warren promoted fight - tickets are £40, £50, £75, £100, £150, £200, £350, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and firstdirectarena.com.

Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington

WIN TICKETS

We have four pairs to be won in our latest free prize draw.

Or post your full name and details, including a day time phone number, to Win Warrington v Takoucht Tickets Competition 2, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

World champ Josh Warrington

Deadline is Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 12 noon.

