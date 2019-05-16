WIN: Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad world title grudge fight tickets

LEEDS Warrior Josh Warrington is to make the second defence of his IBF world featherweight title in a Yorkshire grudge match against his old amateur rival Kid Galahad - and we have tickets to be won.

Five lucky readers will each get a pair of tickets to see the city's boxing hero clash with Sheffield based mandatory challenger Galahad at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, June 15.

And it is set to be a brutal night, warns Warrington.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats for this Frank Warren promoted fight - tickets are from £40 to £450 for hospitality, available now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or visit www.firstdirectarena.com.

There is no love lost between the boxers with a feisty build up already to the big fight.

They had a heated exchange at their first press conference and then Warrington won the war of words as Galahad gave him the silent treatment when they met on the pitch at Elland Road during the recent Leeds United 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Warrington, who will be roared on by his hometown fans, plans to repeat a Leeds victory at the Arena but Galahad is bringing a sizeable crowd from just down the road and says the title will be his.

In an exclusive chat Warrington told us: "I've no respect for him after what he's been saying in the build up to tis fight. But the words end on June 15. I'm keeping my world title."

Guarantee your seats for this Frank Warren promoted fight - tickets are from £40 to £450 for hospitality, available now at www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

WIN TICKETS

Yorkshire grudge match at Leeds First Direct Arena

We have five pairs of tickets to be won.

We have four pairs of tickets to be won in our latest knockout free prize draw.

The quickest way to enter is by submitting your details using this link - CLICK HERE.

Or post your full name and details, including a preferred phone number, to Win Warrington v Galahad Tickets Competition 2, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Josh Warrington vows to retain his IBF featherweight world title

Deadline is Friday, May 24, 2019, at noon.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries - only one entry, per entry method, allowed. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. Details at www.jpimedia.co.uk.