Wimbledon – Novak Djokovic happy to be Centre Court final ‘villain’ against Roger Federer

NOVAK Djokovic believes he will be playing against the Centre Court crowd again when he meets Wimbledon darling Roger Federer in tomorrow’s men’s singles final.

The 32-year-old Serb reacted angrily to fans’ support for semi-final opponent Roberto Bautista Agut during his 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Novak Djokovic during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut. Picture: Carl Recine/PA

And, despite being a four-time Wimbledon champion himself, Djokovic is expecting Federer to get the louder cheers as the latter looks to extend his record haul of SW19 crowns to nine

Making light of his potential pantomime-villain role, Djokovic insisted: “Look, I am focused on what I need to do.

“At times they wanted him (Bautista Agut) to come back into the match, maybe take a lead because he was an underdog in the match. I understand that.

“But I had enough support here over the years, so I don’t complain.

“It won’t be the first time he has experienced playing Federer on the Centre Court either.

Djokovic is currently 2-1 up in the pair’s Wimbledon meetings, beating the Swiss supremo to win back-to-back finals in 2014 and 2015 in five and four sets respectively, having lost the pair’s first meeting on the hallowed turf - a last-four meeting in 2012 - when Federer prevailed 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-3.

“I’ve had that experience more than once,” Djokovic said of the prospct of facing Federer on grass. “As I said, I know what to expect.

“I’m going to go out there and fight and give it all. It’s finals of Wimbledon.

“This is the kind of a match that I always dreamt of as a young boy with the tennis racket, dreamt of being part of.

“This is what I worked for. I wanted to be in this position. I have a chance to fight for a trophy.

“Regardless of who’s across the net or what is happening around, I’ll definitely give it my all.”