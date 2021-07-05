Emma Raducanu appears dejected in the match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The 18-year-old, the youngest British woman to reach the second week at SW19 in the Open era, has become an overnight sensation and there were high hopes she could claim another win against 75th-ranked Tomljanovic.

But Tomljanovic withstood another barrage of power from the teenager to take the opening set 6-4 and move into a 3-0 lead in the second.

Raducanu had been noticeably struggling to breathe and, after consulting with the trainer and doctor, she took a medical timeout where it was deemed she could not continue.

Emma Raducanu appears to be struggling as she consults a medical assistant during her Court One match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Raducanu’s elevated profile prompted a change to the usual schedule, with this match put third on Court One instead of second, which is the normal protocol ahead of today’s quarter-finals.

It was 8pm by the time the contest began under the roof, with an expectant crowd ready to cheer on the new home hero star.

Raducanu looked a little tight to start with – no surprise given the occasion and the fact she had had to wait around all day – but she saved a break point in her first service game and settled into the match.

Tomljanovic saved a break point at 3-3 as Raducanu began to pummel the sort of returns she produced against Sorana Cirstea, and she held for 4-4 with back-to-back aces.

Emma Raducanu looked in good form during the early stages of her Court One clash with Ajla Tomljanovic Picture: John Walton/PA

Raducanu’s return was once again showing itself to be world class, although it was a mishit return that she thought had given her a break for 5-4 only for Tomljanovic to challenge and be proved correct.

The Australian who was playing at an extremely high level, saved another break point and it was Raducanu who proved unable to hold onto her serve in the next game, a forehand over the baseline giving Tomljanovic the set.

Raducanu had looked to be battling to recover after a couple of long points and during the second game of the second set she went to the umpire to request the trainer.

She still had two chances to break the Tomljanovic serve and get back to 2-1 but it was clear at the change of ends that Raducanu was in some difficulty.

Despite the disappointing ending, it has been a career-launching fortnight for the teenager from Kent, who will climb to 175th in the rankings from her current mark of 338 and can look forward to many better nights to come.

Tomljanovic joins boyfriend Matteo Berrettini, who was watching courtside, in the quarter-finals having made it to the last eight of a grand slam for the first time.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram reached their sixth grand slam quarter-final with victory over Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in the men’s doubles.

The sixth seeds survived a tight third-set tie-break to beat Uruguayan Behar and Escobar of Ecuador 6-3 6-3 7-6 (10) and set up a clash with reigning champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Salisbury and Ram, last year’s Australian Open champions, are yet to drop a set and have recorded their best performance together at the All England Club – Salisbury reached the semi-finals in 2018 with Dane Freddie Nielsen.

The men’s doubles has returned to a best-of-five-set format having been shortened to best of three for the first two rounds following rain delays on the opening two days of the tournament.

Cameron Norrie could not join them, though, the British No 2’s busy week catching up with him as he and Spaniard Jaume Munar retired during the first set against Andre Goransson and Casper Ruud.

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart made a strong start against seventh-seeded sisters Latisha and Hao-ching Chan in the third round of the women’s doubles but lost out 4-6 6-2 6-2.

In the mixed doubles, Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams’s fledgling partnership is over following the Australian’s abdominal injury.

The duo wowed on Friday when they beat Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria in three hugely entertaining sets.

But on Saturday Kyrgios had to retire from his third-round singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after two sets.

Kyrgios and American five-time singles champion Williams were due to play fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicole Melichar on Monday, but the American-French pairing have been handed a walkover.