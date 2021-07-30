Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs - Batley aim to put one foot in Championship play-offs

HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard. Picture: Ed Sykes\SWpix.com.

A win for Batley would see them move five wins ahead of the Vikings with seven games remaining, with the league campaign set to be decided on win percentage this season.

The Bulldogs have won their last two fixtures against Dewsbury Rams and Newcastle Thunder, scoring an average of 40 points across both games.

The Vikings haven’t played since a 32-10 defeat against Featherstone Rovers on July 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before that defeat, they had won two of their last four league outings with both their losses in that run coming by two points or less.

“It is a huge game. They are just below us in the table,” said Lingard.

“A win could help us see them off and pretty much secure our place in the play-offs with a few games to go.

“If we win, they would have to win a lot more games than us which would be hugely difficult. They are going to be a lot tougher than when we played them earlier in the season.