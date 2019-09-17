Why Leeds Chiefs have reasons to be cheerful despite opening night setback

AS first impressions go, it was a pretty good one.

Leeds Chiefs’ player-coach Sam Zajac says he and his players should take plenty of positives from their historic first-ever outing, regardless of the 3-1 defeat they endured at the hands of Sheffield Steeldogs. And rightly so.

Leeds Chiefs' Adam Barnes collides with Sheffield Steeldogs' Cameron Brownley on Sunday evening at Ice Sheffield. Picture: Chris Stratford.

As a curtain-raiser for the new NIHL National division – the British game’s newly-realised second tier – it was an encounter full of promise.

Played at a frenetic pace, often end-to-end and with, at times, some sublime, individual skill on show from both sides, there was much to admire in a game that also heralded the start of a new White Rose rivalry.

It was a day of many firsts at Ice Sheffield.

And if the first magic moment for the 350 or so Chiefs fans who made the journey down the M1 was seeing their team hit the ice for the first time, the second surely came shortly after 5.30pm when import forward Radek Meidl fired the puck past Dimitri Zimozdra in the Steeldogs goal, getting himself into the record books as scorer of the Chiefs’ first-ever goal.

Had the visitors been able to take that lead into the third period, who knows what would have been possible.

As it was, the Chiefs got punished for the few mistakes they made, conceding three goals in a little over eight minutes, including two short-handed strikes from the young talent that is 18-year-old Kieran Brown.

Tiredness was also a factor towards the end, something that should come as no surprise given that the industrious Zajac was only able to enjoy two full, on-ice practice sessions in the build-up to the game.

Many more challenges await Zajac and his players in the coming weeks, not least their continued wait for the new Elland Road rink to be completed which has hampered preparations and will continue to affect their on-ice practice arrangements.

Andres Kopstals, right, faces off during Sunday night's opening night clash against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Cerys Molloy.

But, as the beginnings of a new sporting franchise go, there was much to be admired in South Yorkshire, a hatful of memorable moments and firsts to be had, and certainly a solid base from which they can become a competitive force over the coming months.