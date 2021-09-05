What is a technical draw in boxing? Why Josh Warrington's rematch with Mauricio Lara was ended prematurely

DRAW: Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara have their arms raised. Picture: Matthew Pover/Matchroom Boxing

The bell had sounded for the start of the third round but Lara was still receiving attention from his corner before referee Steve Gray waved the fight off.

In boxing, a technical draw is given as the result when a fight has to be stopped because a fighter is unable to continue from an accidental injury.

Technical draws also occur when a bout has not completed four full rounds. Regardless of what the judges had scored in the first two rounds, not enough action had taken place to declare either boxer as the winner.

The result represented a frustrating night for Warrington, who was keen to avenge his defeat to Lara in February in what was the first loss of his professional career.

After a raucous ring-walk, both fighters looked set to treat the sold-out Headingley crowd to an entertaining contest but a clash of heads in the second round nicked Lara above his left eye and by the bell there was a deep wound.