Wharfedale climb into top half of table after derby win at Huddersfield
Wharfedale climbed into the top half of the table in National Two (North) after beating hosts and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield 40-30 in an entertaining Yorkshire derby clash.
Huddersfield’s Alex Battye was first to touch down, and after Jack Blakeney-Edwards and Will Milner traded penalties it was Wharfedale who extended a lead with flanker Matt Speres and scrum-half Henry McNab scoring tries. Battye and No 8 Richard Piper added further tries as Huddersfield edged in front, but Blakeney-Edwards’ try on 42 minutes put Wharfedale back in front.
Flanker Liam Parfitt’s 50th-minute try put Huddersfield back ahead, only for winger Ollie Cicognini to level with the visitor’s fourth try. Milner kicked a penalty on the hour mark to leave Huddersfield in front, but two more penalties and a conversion from Blakeney-Edwards and another try from Cicognini sealed the win for Wharfedale.
Otley lost out 50-12 at Caldy despite going ahead early on. Flanker Adam Malthouse touched down early on and replacement Paul Petchey scored a try late on, but the home side ran in seven tries to take a comfortable victory.
Harrogate continued their winning streak with a 40-16 victory over Alnwick, their sixth win in a row in the North Premier division. Elsewhere, Sandal were beaten 46-21 at home by Macclesfield, while Ilkley also lost, 41-7 at home against leaders Billingham.