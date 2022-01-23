Weekend review: Leeds Tykes complete stirring comeback to deny Rams as Hull and Rotherham Titans continue promotion push

Leeds Tykes' Jerry Bai gets away fromthe tackle of Rams' Axel Kalling-Smith Picture: Simon Hulme.

The Yorkshire side were left stunned as Rams powered into a 22-7 half time lead.

First-half tries from winger Charlie Robson, flanker Tom Vooght, hooker Max Hayman and centre Connor Hayhow gave Rams a bonus point before the break, but Andrew Humberstone converted only one of the scores, something which came back to bite the visitors later in the game.

Tykes did grab one try before the break with second row Jacob Brady touching down and centre Charlie Venables adding the extras, and Leeds looked determined to score more as they came out for the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Tykes' Dom Hardman breaks through the Rams defence. Picture: Simon Hulme

Venables added a penalty early in the half, and after a great team move No 8 Matt Burke touched down, Venables converting, and suddenly the Tykes were only 22-17 behind.

Prop Alex Pleasants barged over for their third try, but the conversion was charged down which left the scores tied at 22-22.

However, Venables had the final word with a last-minute penalty to clinch the win.

Hull worked hard for a deserved 40-19 win at Chester in National Two (North) which leaves them top of the table.

The home side were narrowly ahead at 9-8 at half time, but Hull’s resilience in the second half saw them to victory.

Winger Mike Adlard scored in each half, while other tries for Hull came from prop Charlie Beech, full-back Reece Dean and prop Ben Boothman.

Stand-off Simon Humberstone was in great form, with three conversion and three penalties.

Rotherham Titans maintained their push for promotion with a nine-try 59-7 victory at Clifton Lane against Blaydon.

Winger Connor Field and No 8 Callum Bustin both scored two tries, while others came from winger Harry Newburn, flanker Keifer Laxton, centre Lloyd Hayes, replacement Matt Williams and No 8 and captain Zak Poole.

Wharfedale boosted their National Two campaign with a 30-18 victory over Bournville.

Winger Rian Hamilton got the ball rolling with an early try, and others followed from prop Matt Beesley and left winger Bradley Viner.

With stand-off Tom Davidson kicking a conversion and two penalties, Wharfedale were 23-5 ahead at half time.

Davidson converted his own try on the hour mark to extend their lead to 30-8, and although the visitors pulled back two late tries it didn’t put the Yorkshire side’s win in danger.

Hull Ionians proved too strong for hosts Huddersfield, the East Yorkshire side running out 33-3 winners.

After an early penalty from Will Milner put Huddersfield 3-0 ahead, there was no further score until Ionians’ full-back Jack Townend touched down just before the break for a 5-3 lead.

After the break Ionians took control, with winger Cameron Burnhill, centre Lewis Minikin and replacement James McDaniel all scoring tries, while they were also handed a penalty try.

Ben Raubitschek’s try and Kit Keith’s penalty weren’t enough for Harrogate who lost out 33-8 to high-flying Fylde.

And Sheffield Tigers were shut out, losing 49-0 at promotion-chasing Sedgley Park.

Otley continued to dominate the North Premier table with a 33-8 win over Billingham, their 15th consecutive league win this season, which leaves them seven points clear with a game in hand.

Elsewhere York were 30-22 winners at home over Macclesfield, while Sandal went down 28-10 against Wirral.