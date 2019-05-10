WATCH – Sheffield Steelers’ Rob Dowd out to prove GB can live with the best at World Championships

ROBERT DOWD admits the next two weeks in Slovakia are likely to prove the pinnacle of his hockey-playing career.

The 30-year-old Sheffield Steelers forward is part of the Great Britain squad competing at the top tier of the annual World Championships for the first time in 25 years.

The campaign for Pete Russell’s team begins tomorrow against 2018 Olympic silver medallists Germany in Kosice before a hectic schedule of seven games in 11 days brings them face-to-face with such heavyweights as Canada, Finland and the USA.

When Russell’s unfancied team strolled into Budapest in April last year to compete in Division 1A after gaining a gold-medal promotion in Belfast in 2017 nobody would have expected them to repeat the trick.

But they did and in memorable style, too, bringing Dowd and his team-mates to the ice 12 months on to embark on surely the most difficult, yet ultimately exciting challenge of their careers.

“Ever since we won that gold medal it has been something that has been obviously pencilled in the diary and I’ve been looking forward to it all year,” said Dowd, who made his senior debut in 2008 during an Olympic pre-qualifying event in Poland for the 2010 winter games in Vancouver.

MAGIC MOMENT: Robert Dowd, centre, celebrates last year's gold medal success in Budapest with Steelers' team-mates Davey Phillips, left, Jonathan Phillips, Ben O'Connor and Liam Kirk. Picture: Dean Woolley.

“Playing against the best players in the world, and playing for your country as well while you’re doing it, is certainly a high honour and one that I will cherish for a long time.”

Dowd admitted that expectations were even lower for a GB team so often written off, but one that has shown itself capable of proving doubters wrong in recent years.

“This year we are everyone’s favourites to come straight back down – there is no point kidding ourselves – but we were last year too,” added the Billingham-born winger.

“We’re not going out to just be in awe of it all, though we are aiming to compete and try to make some waves.

“We also want to prove something to ourselves.

“I really think British ice hockey is very much under-rated, so to go and prove a few people wrong and raise a few eyebrows is a definite goal of ours throughout this tournament.”