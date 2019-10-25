Video - Sheffield Steeldogs 2 Leeds Chiefs 3: Sam Gospel stands tall as Chiefs begin to look up

The 3-2 victory was only the second win of the season for the Chiefs, but was enough to lift them level on points with Milton Keynes Lightning who they face-off against tomorrow.

It required some dogged defending in the third period with bodies being thrown on the line to block shots but, allied with Gospel’s outstanding performance, it was enough to ultimately frustrate Ben Morgan’s team.

Having enjoyed the better of the first period, the Steeldogs deservedly went ahead at 24.24 through Nathan Salem off a feed from behind the net by Kieran Brown.

But the Chiefs rallied and levelled through the first of the night from in-form winger Adam Barnes and although the hosts had several chances to recover the lead they found themselves behind going into the second break after Barnes rifled a second past Dimitri Zimozdra at 33.03.

Salem equalled Barnes’s tally at the other end to level matters when he showed a great touch to skate across the front of Gospel to force the puck home past the netminder’s outstretched leg at 43.22.

But, once again, the Chiefs were quick to respond, this time Bobby Streetly firing what proved to be the game-winner.

A huge 5-on-3 penalty kill from the Chiefs gave them extra impetus, while Gospel maintained his form to see his team home to a crucial win.

LEVEL PEGGING: James Archer and Radek Meidl celebrate Adam Barnes's (out of picture) second strike. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Both teams came into last night’s encounter at Ice Sheffield looking to bounce back two narrow defeats apiece last weekend.

Import forward Andres Kopstals came close to breaking the deadlock for the Chiefs early on as his search for a first goal of the season continued, but he couldn’t get enough of the puck on his stick when left all alone in front.

Thereafter, though, it was the Steeldogs who looked the more incisive, with Gospel forced into an early double save before being alert enough to deny Salem.

Brown, on a two-way contract from Elite League neighbours Sheffield Steelers and who scored twice in the first meeting between the two, was lively once again, with Gospel quick to deny the 18-year-old after he had weaved his way past three opponents.

Leeds Chiefs clear their lines under pressure from the Sheffield Steeldogs during the first period at Ice Sheffield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Steeldogs then had two gilt-edged chances towards the end of the period, Brown’s effort looked like creeping over the line until Gospel recovered while Cole Shudra was denied from point-blank range by the netminder’s outstretched right leg shortly after.

The pressure the Steeldogs’ had been exerting finally paid off though when, on the power play, Brown fed Salem who lifted the puck into the roof of the net.

The Chiefs quickly drew level through Barnes’s first of the night within two minutes, however, and the home crowd was left stunned when a swift breakaway saw Barnes rattle home his second.

Gospel was again on hand at the other end to deny Alex Graham and then Salem in quickfire fashion, but the Steeldogs forward would not be denied a second just over three minutes into the third when he weaved his way clear of Gospel.

Again, the Chiefs were quick to hit back, Streetly’s effort a minute later eluding Zimozdra to set up a tense finish.