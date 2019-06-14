VIDEO: Jack Bateson predicts Josh Warrington 'shut out' and Kid Galahad blitzing on points

LEEDS puncher Jack Bateson believes Josh Warrington will "shut out" Saturday night's challenger Kid Galahad and win comfortably on points to retain his IBF featherweight world title belt.

Bateson himself appears on the undercard of Saturday night's show at First Direct Arena, with the super bantamweight taking on Nicaragua's Bayardo Ramos in the bid to take his record to 10-0.

CONFIDENT: Jack Bateson.

Assessing what he expected from the night's main event, Bateson said: "Looking at the likes of Josh's last two fights, he's beaten top quality, word class kids.

"And when you look at Galahad's last few fights, underperforming against bang average people, you have got to put your money and your thoughts with Josh.

"At the end of the day, Galahad has been around the block and he's sparred a lot of great fighters.

"But sparring is sparring and he does talk a lot about this sparring and stuff but Josh for me is at the peak of his career at the minute.

"I can't see Galahad getting near him.

"I do fancy Josh on points but I see it being a bit of a shut out to be honest, too busy and too much for him."