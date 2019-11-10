Video - Frustration as Leeds Chiefs hit rock-bottom again after defeat to Hull Pirates

The hosts were full value for their win at Hull Arena, never looking back from plundering four unanswered first period goals and which saw them lift the inaugural Remembrance Day trophy in front a 1,000-plus crowd,

The night got worse for Zajac and his players on their journey home, too, when a 7-2 sin for Milton Keynes Lightning at home to Bracknell Bees saw them leapfrog the Chiefs to leave the West Yorkshire team back at the bottom of the NIHL National table.

The Chiefs now face league leaders Swindon Wildcats in another scheduled 'home' match which sees them play host at Widnes ice rink on Sunday (face-off 5pm) and will need to avoid the kind of start they suffered in East Yorkshire if they are to avoid another night of disappointment.

Sam Gospel covers up as defenceman Richard Bentham keeps an eye out for danger. Picture courtesy of Lois Tomlinson.

""We were very poor those first 20 minutes, we just weren't at the races and it just leads over from Sunday's performance," said a disappointed Zajac.

"It's so tough to put your finger on it because we're second-best in so many areas right now. We just couldn't match them - we couldn't match their speed, we couldn't match their physicality and the desire, as well, just wasn't there from us in the first 20.

"They are a good team and they smothered us in the first, we didn't make decisions on the puck quick enough, we weren't good enough away from the puck in our defensive zone and the neutral zone, and we were pretty much second-best all over the ice for probably the first 30 minutes."

The visitors could not have got off to a worse start when they found themselves behind with just 13 seconds on the clock, Bobby Chamberlain squeezing the puck through Sam Gospel's near-post after the puck had been overturned behind the net.

COMING THROUGH: Hull Pirates' player-coach Jason Hewitt tries to get pressure on the Leeds net. Picture courtesy of Lois Tomlinson.

It got worse in the 10th minute when Sam Towner went five-hole on Gospel, the deficit becoming 3-0 when Chamberlain had time to pick his spot just over a minute later after the Chiefs failed to clear their zone.

Gospel couldn't do anything about the fourth goal, when a speculative shot from defenceman Tom Stubley took a couple of deflections with just 26 seconds remaining in the period.

The Chiefs decided to take Gospel out of the firing line in the break, replacing him with Miles Finney and despite Hull enjoying the better zone time and clearer chances, Leeds seemed to have stemmed the tide.

That was until Chamberlain found himself the man over on the right wing where he was left alone to fire high over Finney's left shoulder to make it 5-0 with his hat-trick strike, import Peter Fabus increasing the lead further at 37.50.

With the game all but won, Hull took their foot off the gas slightly in the third, understandable to a point but it was enough to allow Leeds to salvage something from the evening. They finally got on the board through Richard Bentham at 44.44 and proceeded to enjoy the better chances, although Finney was still called upon to make a couple of smart saves.