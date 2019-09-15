Video - Coach Sam Zajac upbeat despite opening night loss for Leeds Chiefs

SAM ZAJAC said his Leeds Chiefs team could take plenty of positives from their historic first outing, despite it ending in a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs.

Not many people - including their South Yorkshire hosts - knew what to expect from a team which only began to be put together for the first time in May and whose pre-season preparations had been hampered by their Elland Road rink not het being completed.

But, after the first 20 minutes at Ice Sheffield on Sunday evening, it was clear that Zajac’s team - packed with experience and boasting no little skill and energy - was more than a match for their long-established hosts.

In the end, Radek Meidl’s historic first goal that gave the Chiefs a second period lead in the 26th minute wasn’t quite enough to produce what would have been a fairytale start for the newcomers.

Leeds Chiefs' player-coach, Sam Zajac. Picture: Chris Stratford.

But the overall performance, in front of a travelling band of around 400 supporters, gave player-coach Zajac plenty of reasons to be cheerful after the final hooter.

“We’ll take a lot of positives from that,” said the 30-year-old defenceman. “I felt we had a great start. We talked before the game about how it was going to be a bit fast and frantic to begin with, but I actually think we settled into the game as the better team.

“We had a lot of zone time, we moved the puck well and we worked smart. We had some great chances which, on another night, we would have probably have taken and got ourselves a bigger lead.

Steven Moore, far right, puts pressure on the Sheffield Steeldogs' goal. Picture: Cerys Molloy.

“But we made a couple of mistakes and they are a good team, with some talented players and the puck ended up in the back of our net.”

With just two on-ice practice sessions possible ahead of the curtain-raiser for the new NIHL National division - the British game’s new second tier that was only formed in the summer - Zajac’s team were always going to find it tough against a long-established team like the Steeldogs.

“We’ve been on the ice together as a team once, about an hour and a half together,” said Zajac.

“And I think you can tell with things like the special teams, they need more work, but there is only so much you can get done in so little time.”

Conceding two shorthanded goals on the night - both fired home by Sheffield Steelers’ two-way forward Kieran Brown - is one aspect of those special teams Zajac will clearly be keen to improve, even holding his own hands up to being at fault for the equaliser which came from the stick of Brown with the Chiefs on the power play late in the second.

“Obviously there were two shorthanded goals, that isn’t ideal,” he added. “But it is something that is easy to put right by maybe tweaking the personnel and maybe a couple of other little things here and there - definitely something we can work on going forward.

“Tiredness was a factor, definitely. They had a couple of games in their legs, while that was our first run out together in a game setting.

“As well as the tiredness, I feel the timing of the goals hurt us as well - I make a bad pinch with a minute to go (before the end of the second) and then it is 1-1.

“If we could have got into that second period break 1-0 up it would probably have been a different game - but that one is on me, so I know I’ve got to be better there.”