Victorious Jonny Brownlee says his best is yet to come

YORKSHIRE’S Jonny Brownlee proved he is far from finished as he claimed his first major triathlon victory in two years.

Bramhope’s Brownlee cruised home to gold in the World Series event in Edmonton, Canada.

“It’s about time isn’t it?” said the 2012 world champion, and 2013 and 2016 silver medallist.

The 29-year-old Brownlee pumped his fist and punched the finish line tape in celebration at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton’s River Valley.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t hurt, people saying maybe he’s past it,” said the two-time Olympic medallist, referring to his recent injuries and inability to win gold since 2017.

“But I still believe I can have my best races in years to come and I’m getting there now.”

Dewsbury-born Brownlee, down to 41st on the WTS standings before Edmonton, stayed with the leading pack in the swim and cycling legs before pulling away comfortably to win the final five-kilometre run.

He finished in 54 minutes and 52 seconds, five seconds ahead of Spain’s Mario Mola with Belgium’s Marten Van Riel third, 10 seconds off the pace.

France’s Vincent Luis, the series leader, appeared poised to build on his points lead, leading the field out of the water and after the cycling, but faded in the run and finished fifth, 21 seconds back.

Australia’s Emma Jackson came from behind to defeat American Summer Rappaport on the final lap to win the women’s elite event.

Jackson recorded a time of one hour, one minute and 23 seconds, two seconds ahead of Rappaport.

It was the first WTS win for Jackson, who has been dealing with injuries for the last two years to her right foot and left quad. “It’s been a bit all over the place, but to come back and win my first WTS is definitely amazing,” said Jackson.