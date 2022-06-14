United Autosports and Josh Pierson show true Yorkshire grit to extended Le Mans 24-hour record

The endurance sportscar team based in Wakefield – which won the LMP2 class at Le Mans in 2020 – cemented their position as one of the leading teams in their classification by extending a record of finishing inside the top six that dates back to their first outing in 2017.

But they needed plenty of Yorkshire grit to achieve it.

Having been in the top three throughout practice, United’s No 22 car driven by Phil Hanson, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Owen was sandwiched on the very first corner and had to retreat to the pits where they had a new nose inserted, but lost two laps. The No 23 car driven by Alex Lynn, Oliver Jarvis and American Josh Pierson – at 16 the youngest driver to complete the race – fared little better when it was forced to make three unscheduled pit-stops in the opening three hours due to tyre delamination.

Richard Dean: His United Autosports team forced to settle for sixth and 10th at Le Mans. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

No 23 fought back to finish sixth while No 22 snatched tenth on the final lap.

“It was a tough race and looked like it could be over for us inside 24 seconds rather than 24 hours,” explained Leeds-born former driver and United co-founder Dean.

“It wasn’t the start we expected with unacceptable driving standards and the No 22 in the gravel through no fault of Will’s which the stewards confirmed with the penalty issued.

“The ultimate penalty though was the innocent No 22 car, trailing last and two laps down inside the opening minutes, but which fought back superbly.

The #23 United Autosports Oreca 07 of drives towards Indianapolis corner during the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 11, 2022 in Le Mans, France. (Picture: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

“The No 23 car was quick throughout but due to tyre issues early on, made eight more pit-stops than the ultimate winners.

“It was an incredible fightback by the team to get both cars inside the top-10 at the finish, both pushing on the very last lap after 24 hours, confirmed by Phil moving up a place with a couple of corners remaining.”

Pierson, from Portland in Oregan, said: “The highlight was my first stint because that was when I officially made history and the most emotional moment was to finally get to race in the 24 hours.