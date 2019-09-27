UCI World Road Championships: Brave Leeds rider Tom Pidcock awarded bronze after a dramatic finish in Harrogate

LEEDS STAR Tom Pidcock was handed a bronze medal despite finishing fourth in the men’s under-23 race at the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate.

Pidcock, still recovering from injuries suffered in an horrific crash at the Tour de l’Avenir last month, rode a brilliant race, but agonisingly ran out of steam 50 metres from the line.

Tom Pidcock is consoled by Jake Stewart after finishing fourth only to later find he had been awarded a medal.

In tears immediately afterwards and struggling to control his emotions when he spoke to media near the finish line, the 20-year-old – along with the three riders ahead of him on the provisional result – then found himself enduring a tense wait as the outcome was investigated by the race jury.

Eventually, Nils Eekhoff was disqualified so Italy’s Samuele Battistella – second across the line behind the Dutchman – was awarded the gold medal, Stefan Bissegger, of Switzerland, moved up to silver and Pidcock found himself stepping on to the podium to receive bronze, all three awarded the same time of three hours, 53.52 minutes.

It was Great Britain’s third medal of the championships –all bronze – and the second for a Yorkshire rider after Harry Tanfield in the team time trial mixed relay six days ago.

Eekhoff’s disqualification came after he was spotted riding in the slipstream of a team car. Andreas Nielsen (Denmark) and Alexander Konychev (Italy) suffered the safe fate.

Nils Eekhoff celebrates his short-lived win.

Pidcock’s medal eased the pain of a badly gashed knee, which may have been the reason for his lack of a kick when it seemed he was set to claim the gold.

The Yorkshireman led on to the final 14 kilometre circuit of Harrogate, was at the front going under the one-kilometre to go banner and seemed set to accelerate past his rivals, before his legs gave way.

“It’s not how I’d like to win a medal, but there are rules and there are consequences and unfortunately he has broken one,” Pidcock said following the medal presentation. “It could have affected the whole race. I don’t know what to say, it’s a shame for him.”

Even fourth would have been a remarkable result for Pidcock who had been back on his bike only two weeks following the l’Avenir crash.

“At least now I’ve got a souvenir but I’d have liked a [world champion’s] jersey,” he said. “It [disappointment at not winning] doesn’t change now I’ve got a medal – it’s only first place that matters in a championship.”

Assessing the final sprint, Pidcock recalled: “I gave it 100 per cent. I did everything I could, to be honest. I wasn’t in the best shape in the world, but I gave it my best shot and until 50 metres to go I was going to win the world championship, but I didn’t have any legs left.”

Realistically, bronze was the least Pidcock deserved at the end of an epic race over 171.6km from the start in Doncaster. The Leeds man had two scares, needing a bike change with around 70km still to ride and then coming close to being taken out when Bissegger lost concentration on the Harrogate circuit.

Pidcock seems set for a long and successful career, but is unlikely to get another chance to race for a world title on local roads. He said: “The support was unbelievable, I’ve never had anything like it – every single person cheering my name. I will never forget it.”

In the junior women’s race, Abi Smith – from Oswaldkirk, near Helmsley – rode strongly in support of Great Britain team leader Elynor Backstedt, who was fifth on the same time as gold medalist Megan Jastraab of the United States. Smith finished 34th, 67 seconds down on Jastraab, despite twice hitting the deck during the race.