UCI World Championships: USA’s Quinn Simmons wins gold as the weather takes toll again

IT WAS a hard day in the saddle for Leeds’ Sam Watson who finished 28th in the junior men’s race at the UCI Road World Championships.

Watson, 18, rode over the line in Harrogate eight minutes and 45 seconds behind winner Quinn Simmons, of the United States, who clocked three hours, 38 minutes to cover the 148.1km course from Richmond.

Quinn Simmonds winner of the World Championship Junior Road Race.

Italy’s Alessio Martinelli was second, 56 seconds down on Simmons and the bronze medal went to another American, Magnus Sheffield, at one minute, 33 seconds.

Simmons and Martinelli both broke away to claim their medal, but Sheffield came out on top in a four-man sprint to complete a memorable day for the United States.

Watson’s team-mate Alfie George, who was also born in Leeds, was seventh, 105 seconds behind the winner.

All five British riders completed the race, with Leo Hayter finishing 15th, on the same time as George, Lewis Askey 22nd at four minutes, 39 seconds behind Simmons and Max Walker 30th at 9, 18.

Quinn Simmonds, winner of the World Championship Junior Road Race, throws his flower into the crowd.

The riders set off in sunshine, but were lashed by torrential rain for most of the route and 48 of the 120 starters failed to finish, either crashing, abandoning the race or being pulled out by officials to avoid them obstructing the leaders on the last of three laps around Harrogate.

“It was really tough,” Watson said.

“I was up there all day, coming into the finishing circuit Lewis was up the road so I thought it was all good, but the conditions were tough.

“The first time up the steep climb on the finishing circuit, my legs just went.

“At that point there was nothing I could do so I just carried on riding as hard as I could and enjoyed the crowds.”

Despite the rain, thousands of fans lined the course and Watson – as the home favourite – described the experience as “pretty special”.

He said: “I heard my name so many times out on the road.

“I thought the crowds were good out on the road, but coming into Harrogate it was amazing – 10 times better.

“All my friends and family came out so that makes you dig a little bit deeper.”

Watson rode the same race last year, in Innsbruck, Austria, but felt yesterday surpassed that experience.

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity, maybe,” he said of riding in a world championship in his home county.

“As a team I don’t think we got beaten because we messed up, I think we got beaten because people had better legs on the day.

“There is nothing you can do about that.”

Though the conditions had a bearing on the championships’ first mass-start event, Watson said: “To start off it was all right, but then it rained for nearly the whole duration of the race.

“But being from Yorkshire I didn’t mind too much, everybody was in the same boat.

“It doesn’t bother me, it’s the same for everyone.

“Quite a lot of people are quite negative towards the rain so there’s less people in with a chance once it rains.

“I knew it would be a really tough race and on the climbs I would struggle.

“On every climb up until the finishing circuit I wasn’t too bad, but then suddenly my legs went pop.”