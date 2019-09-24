UCI World Championships: Downpours cause havoc on the course

DANISH ACE Mikkel Bjerg completed a hat-trick at the UCI Road World Championships, but found himself overshadowed by the Yorkshire weather.

Berg recorded an average speed of 45kilometres an hour over a 30km course from Ripon to Harrogate in the under-23 men’s time trial.

Byron Munton from South Africa sets off down the ramp in Ripon on his way to 6th place in the U23 TT.

But the main topic of conversation afterwards was a torrential downpour which left standing water on the road and caused a series of high-speed crashes.

Asked if he had raced in similar conditions, Charles Quarterman – who was 14th, one minute and 52 seconds down on Bjerg’s winning time – said: “No, but I’m British. I should be used to this sort of thing.”

The Oxford-based star, who recently signed a contract with World Tour team Trek-Segafredo, admitted: “It was pretty horrible to be honest. With so many puddles to avoid and all the standing water, it felt like we had to push on the whole day just to keep moving.

“It was already a hard course, I don’t think we needed that. I’ve gone round the course enough times to know what was coming; you had to keep an eye out, but I was generally okay – it was just a hard day out.”

Danish riders finished first and last. Johan Price-Pejtersen clocked in more than 11 minutes slower than his winning countryman, but displayed tremendous resolve to reach the line following a spectacular spill. He found himself head first in water after being thrown off and recalled: “It was unfortunate, all of a sudden I was in a big pool of water, so that was not very nice

“I’ve hurt my foot, it doesn’t feel very good, but the rest of the body is fine.”

Price-Pejtersen also described the conditions as unlike anything he had faced earlier in his career. He said: “It was very extreme.

“Everywhere you tried to go you had to take the pools of water into account. You weren’t able ride the apex you trained for.”

Of whether the race should have gone ahead, Price-Pejtersen added: “I think they should have cancelled it for a bit, until at least the pools had gone and the rain had stopped being so extreme. But Mikkel, who started last, ended up winning so that was great.”