UCI World Championships: Canny Alfie George uses local knowledge and conditions to his benefit

LOCAL KNOWLEDGE helped Leeds-born Alfie George produce a fine ride to finish seventh in yesterday’s UCI Road World Championships’ junior men’s race.

George was raised and lives in Scotland, but has been staying with grandparents in Weetwood. He finished one minute and 45 seconds behind gold medalist Quinn Simmons, of the United States.

Alfie George starts his last lap in the Junior Men's race.

“I was born in Leeds and moved up to Scotland when I was pretty young,” said the 18-year-old, whose great-grandfather Arthur Haddock was a rugby league reporter for the Yorkshire Evening Post from the 1950s-1970s. “My grandparents are from Yorkshire and before I was really training with any structure I used to go out and do long rides in the Dales, just explore. I love the roads and as I’ve started to do more racing I’ve used my grandparents’ house in Leeds as a base, because when I have been going to Belgium and back week after week it’s a shorter journey. I have been able to train on all these roads, especially the middle section from Kidstones through to Burnsall. That’s a standard training route when I am down here and it [did give him] an advantage.”

Of his top-10 finish, he added: “It was good, but it’s not quite what we came for as a team. We had our team plan at the start, but it didn’t quite pan out on the day.”

Italy’s Alessio Martinelli was second and another American, Magnus Sheffield, claimed the bronze.