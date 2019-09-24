UCI Road World Championships: Quick change of bikes can’t stop Italy’s Antonio Tiberi winning gold

FOR THE second time in the space of a few hours, a rider recovered from the brink of disaster to win a junior time trial at UCI Road World Championships.

After Russia’s Aigul Gareeva went off course on her way to victory in the women’s event, Antonio Tiberi, of Italy, stormed to the men’s gold medal despite a bike change just seconds into his ride.

The 32nd rider to start, Tiberi, 18, had to pull over on the first bend, but recovered to set the best time of 38 minutes, 28.25 seconds. Dutch rider Enzo Leijnse was second at seven seconds and Marco Brenner (Germany) won the bronze after finishing 12.62 seconds slower than Tiberi. British riders Leo Hayter and Oscar Nilsson-Julien finished eighth and ninth respectively, at 51 and 60 seconds behind the winner.

Tiberi said: “I was aware I had broken my chain and had to wheel down to the team car to change my bike.

“I was starting to think it was not my day when on the first lap there were cars and a motorbike in front of me. I had to slow down only a little bit and I was able to find my way between them. With what happened, I thought ‘just finish the race’, so I just concentrated on the race and gave it all I’ve got.”

Time trials take centre stage again today when Ripon hosts the start of both the men’s under-23 and women’s elite competitions, raced over the same 30.3km (18.8 mile) route to the finish on Harrogate’s Parliament Street.

After an initial 12km flat section, riders face three short, steep climbs between the 15km and 25km points before a long, uphill drag to the line.

The first competitor in the under-23s is due off at 10.10am, with the women’s race starting at 2.40pm.

Ethan Vernon and National time trial champion Charlie Quarterman will represent Great Britain in the under-23 men’s time trial.

British riders in the elite women’s time trial are national champion Alice Barnes and Hayley Simmonds.

The women face strong competition including Annemiek van Vleuten who is aiming for a hat-trick of titles after winning the race in each of the past two championships. A strong Dutch team also includes last year’s runner-up Anna van der Breggan, the reigning women’s elite road race champion.