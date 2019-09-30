UCI Road World Championships: Denmark’s Mads Pedersen digs in to snatch a shock gold medal

THE END of the Worlds at times resembled the end of the world as the Yorkshire elements threw everything at the men’s elite race.

On the bright side, it didn’t snow on the final event of the UCI Road World Championships, but other than that the weather gods held nothing back as a 197-strong field rode out of Leeds into a cold wind, torrential rain, mist and flooded roads.

The peloton pass the pump room and climb Cornwall Road in Harrogate.

Only 46 of them reached the finish line – 260.7 kilometres later on Parliament Street in Harrogate – and the carnage would probably have been worse had the full 280km been raced.

Standing water made conditions in the Dales too dangerous – for riders and spectators – and race organisers the UCI took a “very difficult decision” to bypass the climbs at Buttertubs and Grinton Moor, though two circuits of Harrogate were added to the scheduled seven.

Television coverage was disrupted, with helicopters unable to fly over most of the route and the fire service was called in an attempt to keep the technical area in Harrogate above water.

Only the toughest and best riders become world champion and the conditions led to a fascinating war of attrition which was decided in the final few metres.

Mads Pedersen, Denmark, wins the UCI Elite Men's Road Race from Matteo Trentin, Italy, silver, and Switzerland's Stefan Kung, bronze.

It looked like being Italy’s day, but – surprisingly – 23-year-old Dane Mads Pedersen sprinted past breakaway companions Trentin Matteo and Stefan Kung to claim gold in a time of six hours, 27 minutes and 28 seconds.

Some of the biggest names in the race – including two of this year’s three Grand Tour winners, Giro d’Italia king Richard Carapaz and Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic – were part of a breakaway which led as far as the first Harrogate circuit before being reeled in by the Peloton.

Once the race was back together, Kung began the attacking – initially with American Lawson Craddock – and the Swiss rider remained at the front for the rest of the race, though he didn’t have the legs to contest the sprint.

Kung was joined by Pedersen with 45km to go and Italian duo Trentin and Gianni Moscon then also linked up, along with Mathieu van der Poel who was one of the pre-race favourites.

29 September 2019...... Spectators watch the Men's Elite road race in heavy rain in Harrogate.

When he cracked on the final lap, Trentin – aided by a strong effort from Moscon, who dropped off with six kilometres left – looked the most likely winner, but he began his sprint too early and Pedersen cruised past to complete a famous win.

Three-time champion Peter Sagan broke clear of the chasing field on the final circuit, but had left it too late and came in fifth.

Tao Geoghegan-Hart was first British rider home, in 26th place. Ben Swift, of Rotherham, finished five places further back.

There was disappointment for Otley’s Lizzie Deignan in the women’s elite race on Saturday.

Spectators watch in the pouring rain

Deignan, world champion four years ago, produced a brave ride, but dropped out of medal contention on the first of three circuits around Harrogate and finished 31st, five minutes and 20 seconds behind winner Annemiek van Vleuten.

It was Deignan’s first world championships since the birth of her daughter Orla a year ago, but the 30-year-old proved she is still a force to be reckoned with over the course of the race.

Van Vleuten had failed in her attempt to win a third successive world time trial title four days earlier, when she took the bronze medal, but the Dutch legend made amends in stunning fashion with one of the greatest performances in the event’s history.

Breaking away on the Lofthouse climb, with 104 kilometres still to ride, van Vleuten crossed the line two minutes and 15 seconds ahead of teammate Anna van der Breggen, last year’s road race champion. Amanda Spratt, of Australia, was third, a further 13 seconds adrift.

Deignan was in the chasing group, along with the eventual silver and bronze medalists, but with her companions unwilling to go flat out, she was forced to do much of the work.

When Dygert, the newly-crowned time trial champion, staged an attack on Harrogate, Deignan did not have the legs to follow her wheel and, after riding alone for a while, she was caught by the main peloton on the final circuit.