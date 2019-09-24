UCI Championships: USA’s Chloe Dygert defies the Yorkshire weather and odds to claim Elite Time Trial gold

THE UNITED States’ Chloe Dygert defied everything the Yorkshire weather could throw at her to claim an unexpected gold medal on day three of the UCI Road World Championships.

For a while there was speculation the women’s elite time trial would be postponed, due to torrential rain and standing water which caused a series of crashes in the under-23 men’s race on the same course, but Dygert proved more than a match for the difficult conditions.

The first female rider – Noura Alomairi, of Kuwait – was initially set to leave the start ramp at 2.50pm, but that was put back until 3.30pm. In a bid to catch up with the original schedule, the gap between start times was cut from 90 seconds to one minute.

In a statement, world cycling’s governing body, the UCI, insisted everything possible was done to protect the competitors.

“The organising committee and the county are deploying marshals to yellow flag areas with standing water and staff and vehicles are draining water on the roads to ensure riders’ safety,” it said.

Only the men’s elite road race takes place today, so putting back the elite women’s time trial to this morning was an option, but that would have been a logistical nightmare with road closures not due to be enforced until later in the day.

The conditions, though, suited Dygert who produced a storming ride to finish one minute, 32 seconds ahead of Anna van der Breggen, the Dutch star who collected her third successive silver medal.

Her team-mate Annemiek van Vleuten, champion for the past two years, was third.

British riders Alice Barnes and Hayley Simmonds were 16th and 26th respectively.

Dygert was unfazed by the elements.

“I live in Washington State right now and it rains all the time there so I think I do pretty well in the rain,” said the 22-year-old American.

“I am originally from Indiana and it’s really windy there so the wind and the rain are fine.”

Dygert averaged 43 kilometres per hour over the 30km route from Ripon to Harrogate – and admitted she was as shocked as anyone by the unexpected result.

“It was definitely a surprising day out there,” she said. “I didn’t know what to expect, so it was a really special moment.”

Homework was key to Dygert’s triumph.

She revealed: “I rode the course twice and drove it a few times, I watched video and everything so I think I was pretty well prepared.

“This race was what I was training for this year. I took the beginning half of the season very slow and really built up for this race.”

Though she refused to blame the conditions, van Vleuten made no effort to hide her disappointment.

She said: “I put all my effort into having an awesome day here, but I didn’t have an awesome day. I had a really hard day.

“She [Dygert] had an awesome performance and I under-performed.”

Barnes also had no complaints about the race going ahead.

“They weren’t too bad,” she said of the conditions. It was the same for everyone really.

“We had a little bit of delay while they cleared some of the standing water, but other than that I guess you just let your tyre pressure down a bit and take the corners a little slower and stay safe and put in a good ride.”

Alex Dowsett and John Archibald will ride for Great Britain in this afternoon’s men’s elite time trial from Northallerton to Harrogate.

A strong field includes one of the finest time trialists of the modern generation, Tony Martin, recent Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic and defending champion Rohan Dennis.

The overnight weather forecast was predicting light rain in Northallerton and the odd shower in Harrogate so riding conditions should improve.