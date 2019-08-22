Turf Talk: Unbeaten juvenile Ventura Lightning can strike again at Kempton

UNBEATEN juvenile Ventura Lightning has Kempton’s 188Bet Casino Sirenia Stakes on his agenda.

The Richard Fahey-trained two-year-old made it two out of two at Ripon on Saturday, and is beginning to live up to his tall reputation.

Of the hundreds of horses Middleham Park Racing have bought as a syndicate, the No Nay Never colt is the most expensive at 165,000 euros – from the Arqana breeze-up sale in May.

“We were toying with putting him in the Listed race back at Ripon on Monday, but that just might come a bit soon – though he’s come out of the race great,” said Tom Palin, of Middleham Park.

“Being a breeze-up, they can be a little bit highly strung, so we didn’t want to rush him back. We’re taking the patient approach, because he is a very nice horse. We’re looking at six and seven-furlong Listed and Group Three races, and I think the obvious one at this stage is the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton on September 7.

“He’s a nice horse. He’s got a Middle Park entry, and that is not by mistake – we think he deserves to be in there. Whether he’s up to the Middle Park, the Sirenia looks a nice stepping stone.”

Palin senses Ventura Lightning is well capable of further progress.

He added: “It might have looked a match on Saturday – and the third was closer than we might have liked – (but) I think we were better than the winning margin, because it turned into a sprint. This horse had never been in front in his life – at Thirsk on debut, he hit the front very late.

“He’s never asked a serious question at home – so when he hit the front on Saturday, he just wondered what it was all about.”

n Ten Sovereigns and Battaash top a field of 12 for tomorrow’s Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Ten Sovereigns heads to the Knavesmire on Friday, after returning to form with victory in the July Cup following defeats in the 2000 Guineas and Commonwealth Cup.

However, this will be the first time he has tackled the minimum trip.

On the other hand, Battaash is a five-furlong specialist and chalked up a third successive win in the King George Stakes at Goodwood on his most recent start.

Charlie Hills’ speedster has, though, failed to sparkle in two previous attempts at this race, finishing fourth in the last two renewals.

Hills has a second string to his bow in Garrus.

Battaash won the Prix de l’Abbaye in 2017, and last year’s ParisLongchamp heroine Mabs Cross bids to go one better in the Nunthorpe after an agonising defeat to Alpha Delphini 12 months ago.

The Michael Dods-trained five-year-old has twice finished behind Battaash this season. Dods has also declared Intense Romance.

As well as Ten Sovereigns, Fairyland and So Perfect represent O’Brien - whose Sergei Prokofiev was the only withdrawal at the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Completing the dozen gunning for glory are Copper Knight (trained by Tim Easterby), El Astronaute (John Quinn), Ornate (David Griffiths), Rumble Inthejungle (Richard Spencer) and Soldier’s Call (Archie Watson).

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

YORK: 1.55 Under The Stars, 2.25 St Ives, 3.00 VALE OF KENT (NAP), 3.35 Enable, 4.15 Search For A Song (next best), 4.50 Lyzbeth.

STRATFORD: 1.00 Head Lad, 1.35 Arcadian Sea, 2.05 Included, 2.40 Pink Eyed Pedro, 3.15 Kahdian, 3.50 Johnny Og, 4.25 Oneofthesenights, 5.00 Socks.

CHEPSTOW: 1.45 Carlow Boy, 2.15 Elena, 2.50 Another Boy, 3.25 Lexington Rebel, 4.00 Pearl Of Qatar, 4.30 Norab, 5.05 Trouble Shooter.

LEICESTER: 5.30 Trumpets Call, 6.00 Havana Dawn, 6.30 Baalbek, 7.00 Sempre Presto, 7.30 Yarrow Gate, 8.00 Evening Attire.

FONTWELL: 4.40 Desert Roe, 5.15 Guns Of Leros, 5.50 Melody Of Scotland, 6.20 Goldslinger, 6.50 Danboru, 7.20 King Cnut, 7.50 Zamperini.