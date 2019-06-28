Turf Talk: Trainer William Haggas turns to the Curragh for a bit of cut in the ground for Addeybb

newmarket-based yORKSHIREMAN William Haggas is likely to run Addeybb at the Curragh this weekend, with a forecast hot and dry spell in England putting his initial Coral-Eclipse plan on hold.

Haggas was favouring a crack at next month’s Sandown Group One for his Royal Ascot winner if the ground was soft enough.

Newmarket-based Yorkshireman, William Haggas.

But with the weather set to warm up significantly in the coming weeks, the Newmarket trainer has had a rethink – and Addeybb is on course instead to go for the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises International Stakes at the Curragh tomorrow.

Haggas said: “With the weather predicted to be warm and dry in England, there is a likelihood that Addeybb will now go to Ireland on Saturday and not the Eclipse.”

The winner of last year’s Lincoln and Group Two bet365 Mile at Sandown returned to winning form with a vengeance in the Listed Wolferton Stakes, in which he clearly relished Ascot’s rain-softened ground.

n Hugo Palmer’s Mootasadir will carry top weight in tomorrow’s Betfair Exchange Northumberland Plate Handicap at Newcastle – in which last year’s winner Withhold also lines up.

Trainer, Hugo Palmer.

A maximum field of 20 will go to post for the famous handicap, with Palmer’s classy four-year-old due to carry 9st 12lb - having won the Magnolia Stakes at Kempton in March.

Last year’s winner Withhold will run for Roger Charlton, but he has not been in action since breaking blood vessel in Australia in October.

Mark Johnston’s Austrian School is one of three set to represent the Middleham trainer - along with Chester Cup winner Making Miracles and King’s Advice, who has won all six of his races for his new yard since joining from France.

King’s Advice is regally bred, being by Frankel out of the speedy Queen’s Logic, but he has found his niche over staying trips.

Speedo Boy and Shabeeb will attempt to continue Ian Williams’ good run - with ante-post gamble Gibbs Hill, Saeed bin Suroor’s Red Galileo, Tom Dascombe’s Proschema and Gay Kelleway’s Cosmeli, winner of the consolation race 12 months ago, also involved.

