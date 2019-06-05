Turf Talk: Trainer Sylvester Kirk already plotting Salouen’s next target after impressive third place in Coronation Cup

Salouen (left), ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, just misses out to Cracksman in last June's Investec Coronation Cup. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire
sylvester Kirk was delighted with yet another fine run from Salouen in the Coronation Cup and is already plotting the next target for his admirable middle-distance performer.

Kirk will be hoping for a bit more cut in the ground than there was at Epsom on Friday, but could not fault the five-year-old’s attitude as he stuck to his task after being in the front-rank throughout to finish third behind Defoe.

Jockey Robbie Power. PIC: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He was only just touched off by Cracksman in the Investec-sponsored 12-furlong showpiece in 2018.

Connections will consider the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 22, although the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud eight days later could prove tempting and he was third behind Waldgeist in the French Group One last season.

Kirk said: “He’s come out as well as ever. It was a strong pace and he ran well being up there all the way through.

“He let himself down and ran well on it. A bit of cut would have helped though.

“He’s got entries at Royal Ascot in the Prince Of Wales’s and the Hardwicke - we’ll see. We’ll look at the Hardwicke. I’ll have a chat with the owner.

“I think we may have to wait and see and be led by the ground, basically.

“The options are there and a race like the one at at Saint-Cloud gives us more time than for Ascot, but I’ll see what the owner wants to do. The horse is in great form.”

n Leading jockey Robbie Power is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a back injury in a fall at Ballinrobe last week.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider was partnering the Joseph O’Brien-trained Anywayyoulookatit and will be out for between four and five weeks with a fractured T7 vertebrae.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

RIPON: 6.30 Spartan Fighter, 7.00 Cardano, 7.30 Dominus, 8.00 Hyperfocus, 8.30 Indian Vision, 9.00 Dubai Tradition.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.00 Flaming Princess, 12.30 Debawtry, 1.00 Millions Memories, 1.30 Max Zorin, 2.00 Red Seeker, 2.35 MOON KING (NAP), 3.10 Cliff, 3.45 Viking Way.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.50 Lough Derg Rose, 2.25 Pingshou (next best), 3.00 Passing Call, 3.35 Thebannerkingrebel, 4.10 Show Of Force, 4.40 Cosmic King, 5.10 Hold Me Tight.

FONTWELL: 2.15 Musical Stardust, 2.50 Vancouver, 3.25 Deputy Jones, 4.00 Regulation, 4.30 Misdflight, 5.00 One More Tune, 5.30 Saintbury Lady.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Shammah, 5.45 Coverham, 6.15 Destination (treble), 6.45 Corinthian Girl, 7.15 Alfred Boucher, 7.45 Big Kitten, 8.15 Sassie, 8.45 Clara Peeters.