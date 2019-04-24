Turf Talk: Trainer David Griffiths looking to Ornate to take on Take Cover’s mantle

DAVID Griffiths hopes Ornate can succeed Take Cover as his stable’s flag-bearer in good sprint races.

The Bawtry trainer acquired Ornate from the Robert Cowell stable a year ago, and the son of Bahamian Bounty showed he is repaying that faith by winning a competitive handicap at Newmarket last week.

Trainer Tom Dascombe. PIC: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Griffiths knows Ornate has a long way to go to emulate Take Cover, who was retired at the end of last season after a career spanning seven years which yielded 15 victories from 49 starts.

The Singspiel gelding, now 12, won the Group Two King George Stakes twice at Glorious Goodwood and other big prizes including the Dubai International Airport World Trophy, the City Walls Stakes and the Beverley Bullet.

“He’s retired. He’s back at (owner) Andrew Hollis’s stud at Norcroft Park,” said Griffiths. “I went to see him the other day. He looks lovely – he’s fine and good. I hope Ornate can fill his boots. They are quite big boots to fill, but he could be on the way there.

“It’s taken long enough, but he was all wrong last year. The ability is there, and he’s going the right way.”

n Royal Ascot winner Arthur Kitt could book his ticket to the Derby by winning today’s Investec Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.

Tom Dascombe’s Camelot colt won the Chesham Stakes on his second start, before chasing home Too Darn Hot in the Solario.

After coming fifth in the Royal Lodge Stakes, he finished a thoroughly creditable fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

The winner of today’s Listed race receives a wildcard entry into the Investec Derby, if not already entered.

“Arthur Kitt is in good form,” said Dascombe. “It’s another step up in trip, but we are hopeful he will get 10 furlongs.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

EPSOM: 2.10 Midnight Malibu, 2.45 CAPE OF GOOD HOPE (NAP), 3.20 Maybe Today (next best), 3.55 Mildenberger (treble), 4.25 Current Option, 5.00 Winter Gleam.

FONTWELL: 1.30 Polo The Mumm, 2.00 Double Treasure, 2.35 On The Slopes, 3.10 Tikkinthebox, 3.45 Risk And Roll, 4.15 Waitinonasunnyday, 4.50 Milkwood.

PERTH: 1.50 Imperial Elixir, 2.25 Queen’s Magic, 3.00 Captain Tommy, 3.30 Special Prep, 4.05 Load Up Time, 4.35 Blakerigg, 5.10 Ted Veale.

SOUTHWELL: 4.45 Danboru, 5.20 Johnny Yuma, 5.50 Cervaro Mix, 6.20 The Drone, 6.50 Millarville, 7.20 Midnight Aurora, 7.50 Celtic Tara.

TAUNTON: 5.30 Rose To Fame, 6.00 Umndeni, 6.30 Criq Sun, 7.00 Sauvignon, 7.30 Micras, 8.00 Eden Flyer.