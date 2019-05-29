Turf Talk: Trainer Bryan Smart moves on Musselburgh with Proper Beau targeting atonement

PROPER Beau could be asked to atone for a disappointing run at Sandown last week with an outing at Musselburgh on Saturday.

The Bryan Smart-trained juvenile was an impressive winner on his debut at the Scottish track and headed for the Listed National Stakes at the Esher track from his North Yorkshire base. However, his fate was sealed early and he trailed in last of six.

“He ran so disappointingly at Sandown – I was gutted,” said Smart.

“Graham (Lee) said he banged himself coming out of the stalls and took a false step. After that he never quite felt 100 per cent the same.

“Whether that was the reason, I don’t know. I’ve entered him in the Edinburgh Castle on Saturday, but he’ll do a bit of work, see where we are and take it from there. He’s a nice horse and works well so I know how good he is, it was very frustrating.”

Smart had high hopes for Antagonize early in the year after he won both his starts at two, but he ran far too freely in the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle in April.

“You can forget Newcastle. He was too strong, like a bull in a china shop so we’ll take our time with him,” said Smart.

“He’ll probably end up sprinting, but we’ll take our time and let him chill out.

“He’s got all the gears, we’ve just got to make sure everything is right before we run him again. Graham said he’s got loads of speed.”

n Michael Dods may have to look at options abroad for his mud-loving filly Intense Romance.

“We need some rain for her. She does have an entry in France on Sunday (Prix du Gros Chene), but I’m not sure about that at the moment,” said Dods.

“She’s very ground dependent, because at the level she’s in, she loves the soft, heavy ground and a lot of sprinters don’t.”

He added: “We’ll have entries, but it will have to be soft for her to run – when she gets her ground she’s a very good filly.

“There are options in Ireland and France, she’s probably more likely to get her ground over there, too. So she’ll have the entries and we’ll play it by ear.”

