Turf Talk: Top-two form sets Flylikeaneagle apart for Nottingham’s British EBF Nursery Handicap

Flylikeaneagle can continue his profitable start to his career with victory in the British EBF Nursery Handicap at Nottingham today.

Trained by Mark Johnston, the colt by Free Eagle has yet to finish out of the first two in four starts.

Second on his debut at Newcastle, he then went to Beverley to break his duck with the minimum of fuss from a subsequent winner.

Johnston then sent him to Hamilton, but he was no match for the William Haggas-trained Grand Rock.

However, for a juvenile to concede 7lb to a smart rival in heavy ground, it was always going to be a tough ask.

He got back to winning ways last time out, returning to Beverley for a race which did not take a great deal of winning in truth, but Johnston steps him up to 10 furlongs this time and it looks a good move.

Ralph Beckett can certainly ready a juvenile to win first time out and this tends to be his time of year with two-year-olds.

He unleashed a hugely-talented type at Newmarket on Saturday in Kinross and any market support for Annie De Vega ahead of the British EBF Matchbook Future Stayers Oath Restricted Maiden Stakes should be noted.

She is related to the likes of Natalie’s Joy and also has Blue Duster in her pedigree, so the potential is there.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Mars Landing should get off the mark in the first division of the Close Brothers/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

He has had the misfortune of coming up against John Gosden’s hugely exciting Palace Pier in both his races to date.

However, he narrowed the gap from over eight lengths first time out to almost half that next time.

He looked far more clued up the second time around and should be closer to the finished article now.

Gosden’s Good Tidings should relish the step up to a mile and a half in the Colonel Porters Bar Dean St Newcastle Novice Stakes at Gosforth Park.

The Teofilo colt was a short price to win on debut but let down favourite backers, however, he made up for that last time out.

Stepping up in trip should help him defy a penalty because he looks all stamina.

Another stepping up in trip is Brian Ellison’s Puerto Sol, who should benefit from an extra furlong in the Bowburn Hall Hotel Nursery.

The Olly Murphy-trained Beau Sancy can claim top honours in the featured Ludlow Brewery Handicap Chase as racing returns to the Shropshire venue.

TODAY’S SELECTIONS

KEMPTON: 4.35 Mars Landing (next best), 5.10 Star Of Wells, 5.40 Casual Reply, 6.10 Blue Medici, 6.40 Royal Birth, 7.10 Kimifive, 7.40 Alhakmah, 8.10 Halle’s Harbour.

LUDLOW: 12.15 Langer Dan, 12.45 Yeavering Belle, 1.15 Beau Sancy, 1.45 Inessa, 2.15 Byron Flyer, 2.45 Global Tour, 3.20 Hello Bob.

NEWCASTLE: 5.25 Zihaam, 5.55 Good Tidings, 6.25 Tulip Fields, 6.55 Puerto Sol, 7.25 Royal Brave, 7.55 Helovaplan, 8.25 Lady Calcaria.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.25 Moosmee, 1.55 Well Funded, 2.25 Annie De Vega (treble), 2.55 FLYLIKEANEAGLE (NAP), 3.30 Vive La Difference, 4.00 My Ukulele, 4.30 Royal Big Night, 5.00 Deinonychus.

WINCANTON: 2.05 Get The Appeal, 2.35 Viking Ruby, 3.10 Oleg, 3.45 Capitaine, 4.20 Midnight Magic, 4.50 Force Ten.