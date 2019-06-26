Turf Talk: Technician to train at Doncaster for St Leger

TECHNICIAN will be trained for the William Hill St Leger classic at Doncaster.

The grey bounced back to winning ways in a Listed event over 10 furlongs at ParisLongchamp earlier this month, having disappointed badly in a Derby trial at Chester previously.

Japan's trainer Aidan O' Brien. PIC: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

That run came at a time when trainer Martyn Meade’s horses were badly out of form, though, and shortly afterwards he closed his stable for a month.

However, with his string now firing on all cylinders again, new plans can be made for his leading lights.

“He was in a similar situation to Advertise with what happened at Chester – we can just forget about that race,” said Meade.

“He came out of his last race bouncing. I don’t want to over-run him. I haven’t got an absolute plan, but we’ll think about running him in the next couple of weeks or so.

“He ran well enough over 10 furlongs but, ultimately, we want to think about pushing him up in distance all the time.

“We think he’s a mile-and-a-half horse.”

Meade senses Technician may well even have the necessary stamina for the Classic on Town Moor in September.

He said: “I don’t think the Leger will be too far by the time we get to then – hopefully he’ll have had a couple of runs over a mile and a half by then.

“That is certainly a nice one to aim at.

“We may wait to run him in a Leger trial. The ultimate aim is Doncaster – so Goodwood (Gordon Stakes) might work well time-wise, and we want to pick some nice races for him.”

Technician is a best-priced 25-1 shot with Aidan O’Brien’s King Edward VII Stakes winner Japan favourite and no bigger than 3-1.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CARLISLE: 2.00 Asmund, 2.30 Keep Busy, 3.00 Ventura Gold, 3.30 Tadaawol (next best), 4.00 Volcanic Sky, 4.30 Neon Sea, 5.00 Caustic Love.

SALISBURY: 2.20 Raadea, 2.50 Foxy Forever, 3.20 Sword Beach, 3.50 Power Of Darkness, 4.20 GREAT EXAMPLE (NAP), 4.50 Emenem, 5.20 So Strictly.

FFOS LAS: 2.10 Percy Street, 2.40 Carpool, 3.10 Included, 3.40 Represented, 4.10 Raven’s Tower, 4.40 Dead Right, 5.10 Dromineer.

BATH: 6.10 Desert Ace, 6.40 Tidal Watch, 7.10 Howardian Hills, 7.40 Allez Sophia, 8.10 Imperium, 8.40 Freckles, 9.10 Dark Shadow.

KEMPTON: 5.15 The Big House, 5.50 Wren, 6.20 Red Sun, 6.50 Gaslight, 7.20 Local History, 7.50 Let Rip, 8.20 Rail Dancer, 8.50 Double Legend.