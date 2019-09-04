Turf Talk: Stewards’ Cup hero Khaadem returns to highest level in Haydock’s Sprint Cup

charlie Hills is looking forward to seeing Stewards’ Cup hero Khaadem return to the highest level in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday.

The Dark Angel colt was a shade disappointing on his only previous appearance in Group One company when seventh in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June – finishing 10 lengths behind Martyn Meade’s Sprint Cup favourite Advertise.

Soffia (right) is hoping for Group One glory. PIC: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

However, a runner-up finish behind German raider Waldpfad in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury was a step in the right direction and he turned what is usually one of the most competitive sprint handicaps of the season into a procession at Goodwood on his latest appearance.

Hills said: “They had a bit of rain there last week, but it shouldn’t be a problem. There’s maybe a bit more forecast later in the week, so the ground might be on the slow side, but he should handle that. It was pretty slow at Newbury when he won there in the spring, so I’m pretty relaxed really.

“We were quite far back at halfway (in the Stewards’ Cup). They probably came back to him a little bit, but he showed a good turn of foot and made a lot of ground up.

“We’ve been pleased with him since. It’s a big step up from a handicap to a Group One, but I think it’s the only way we can go really.”

Khaadem is a best priced 5-1 for Saturday’s six-furlong feature on Merseyside, with Advertise heading the market at 5-2 – ahead of his July Cup conqueror Ten Sovereigns, who is a general 7-2 shot.

n Trainer Eddie Lynam is counting down the days until Soffia’s bid for Group One glory in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh.

“Soffia is in good form,” said Lynan. “She keeps surprising us and let’s hope she can surprise us again.”

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Wailea Nights, 6.15 Furious, 6.45 Fair Power, 7.15 DUBAI WARRIOR (NAP), 7.45 Nazeef (next best), 8.15 Zeyzoun, 8.45 Barca.

HAMILTON: 4.25 Sienna Dream, 4.55 Amarillo Star, 5.30 Retirement Beckons, 6.00 Pioneering, 6.30 National League, 7.00 Lady Of Aran, 7.30 Roman Stone.

UTTOXETER: 1.50 Stonemadforspeed, 2.20 Your Band, 2.50 Miss Tynte, 3.20 Western Miller, 3.50 Dariya, 4.20 Gold Mountain.

BATH: 2.00 Lorna Cole, 2.30 Laikaparty, 3.00 Taurean Dancer, 3.30 Maktabba, 4.00 Khaan, 4.30 Amorously, 5.00 It Must Be Faith.

SOUTHWELL: 1.40 Silver Man, 2.10 Red Inca, 2.40 Glendun, 3.10 Double Court, 3.40 Moidore, 4.10 Smart Getaway, 4.40 Golden Coin.