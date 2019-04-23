Turf Talk: Stealth Fighter can find his target at Yarmouth

Stealth Fighter can outbattle his opponents to score for trainer Saeed bin Suroor at Yarmouth.

The Godolphin-owned four-year-old shaped well on his comeback run at Leicester when not beaten far in fourth place behind Candelisa after an absence of 163 days.

The son of Kodiac put in his best work at the finish over the seven furlongs and the step up to a mile and a quarter could bring about plenty of improvement.

He made a belated winning debut over seven and a half furlongs at Beverley in September for trainer Saeed bin Suroor and can get in the groove with victory in the Palm Court Hotel Of Yarmouth Handicap. Bin Suroor can also strike with the newcomer Quiet Place, a daughter of Kodiac who was a 300,000 guineas purchase at Tattersalls October Book One Sales. Airwaves is unbeaten in two runs on the all-weather and can transfer that form to the turf in the Thanks Jan Leeder And Best Wishes Handicap. Martyn Meade’s three-year-old looks to have been given a lenient rating of 75.

King Of Comedy was an expensive failure at Redcar when turned over at odds of 8-15. However, the John Gosden-trained three-year-old can have the last laugh in the Eastern Power Systems Of Norwich Novice Stakes.

Soft ground was the probable reason for his half-length defeat by I Could Do Better on the north-east coast as he had won well on faster conditions at Sandown on his debut.

Love So Deep won for the first time since joining Newmarket trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam when successful at Nottingham earlier this month and can double up in the John Kemp 4 X 4 Centre Of Norwich Handicap

Chapple-Hyam picked up the daughter of Deep Impact for 50,000 guineas out of Richard Hannon’s stable at Tattersalls in December and she looks to be enjoying life again.

Probability has four wins and two places on the board this year and can defy top-weight in the Download The Star Sports App Now! Handicap at Lingfield.

The Archie Watson-trained three-year-old has risen steadily in the ratings but has coped with what the handicapper has thrown at her so far.

She also has course form, her first win coming at the Surrey venue in January.

Roger Varian looks to have an embarrassment of riches and Nearooz can give the Newmarket handler food for thought by winning the Grand Theatre Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Wolverhampton.

The daughter of New Approach showed plenty of promise when making a successful debut at Newmarket in October and she holds an engagement in the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

TURF TALK TIP

LINGFIELD: 4.55 Arctic Sea, 5.25 Lord Digby, 5.55 Temujin, 6.25 Probability, 6.55 Habub, 7.25 Fareeq, 7.55 Rich Cummins.

LUDLOW: 1.50 Santani, 2.25 All Is Good, 2.55 Manning Estate, 3.25 Jaunty Flyer, 3.55 Hillview Lad, 4.25 Virak, 5.00 Bergamot.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.40 Hey Bob, 2.15 Paddling, 2.45 Go To Court, 3.15 Fair Loch, 3.45 Jack Lamb, 4.15 Carter McKay, 4.45 Fair Sheriff.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.10 Tha’ir, 5.40 Krazy Paving, 6.10 Harry Callahan, 6.40 Margub, 7.10 Global Acclamation, 7.40 Dubawi Meeznah, 8.10 Nearooz.

YARMOUTH: 1.30 Rosarno, 2.00 Quiet Place, 2.35 Love So Deep, 3.05 STEALTH FIGHTER (NAP), 3.35 King Of Comedy (next best), 4.05 Airwaves, 4.35 Wiff Waff.