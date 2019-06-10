Turf Talk – Patience required over John Gosden’s Litigious after Goodwood debut

CONNECTIONS of Litigious are in no rush to make future plans for the exciting filly following her impressive racecourse debut at Goodwood.

The daughter of Lawman - who is owned and bred by Cheveley Park Stud - is a half-sister to this year’s Chester Cup hero Making Miracles.

John Gosden’s inmate was easy to back on her introduction on the Sussex Downs on Sunday - but despite showing signs of her inexperience early on, she ultimately cruised to a six-length victory over stablemate Merry Vale in the style of a filly with a huge future.

Chris Richardson, Cheveley Park’s managing director, said: “You’re never quite sure what to expect first time out, but John has always liked her.

“We know the family well and we didn’t run her as a two-year-old because she is just one of those fillies you didn’t want to push too early - she has taken time to develop and strengthen up.”

The emphatic debut win therefore appears to have been a minor, and of course very welcome surprise.

“We thought she’d probably need the run (at Goodwood), so we were thrilled to see her win so well,” added Richardson.

“We’ll have to speak to John about where we head next. I haven’t spoken to him this morning about how she’s come out of the race, so it’s bit too early to be making plans.”

Charlie Appleby favours the Arlington Million as a possible next target for Old Persian instead of trying to secure back-to-back victories at Royal Ascot.

The trainer may aim Old Persian at the Grade One prize in Illinois on August 10 rather than bidding to follow up last year’s King Edward VII Stakes victory in either the Prince Of Wales’s or Hardwicke Stakes. Appleby said: “I just think a more conventional track will suit him.”

“We might look at the Arlington Million and drop him back to a mile-and-a-quarter on that flat track there.”