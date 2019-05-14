Turf Talk: Panatos on track for Chepstow success

After opening his account at the 16th attempt, Panatos can no waste no time in registering a second career triumph when he turns up at Chepstow later today.

His first 13 tries came in France, where he was trained by Laurent Loisel before he changed hands for a mere 8,500 euros at the sales in February.

Beverley Racecourse.

He made his debut a month later for Alex Dunn and, following two fair efforts at Southwell, went to Chepstow and took to the Welsh venue to finally get his head in front.

It is no easy feat making all the running over two miles, but Panatos did just that – and in style, too, as he stuck to his task admirably to get the verdict by two lengths from Three Star General.

Panatos now goes for the BJ Llewellyn Supports tenovuscancercare.org.uk Handicap, having been raised only 3lb.

Mongolia handled the undulations at Brighton when beaten a neck by Contingency Fee, suggesting this track will pose no problem when Richard Hannon’s three-year-old lines up for the BJ Llewellyn Supports Tenovus Cancer Care Fillies’ Handicap.

Detachment can continue his fine record at the Westwood course with victory in the Jim Hibbs ‘Where’s Your Be-Back’ Handicap at Beverley.

Les Eyre’s six-year-old has won twice from eight attempts and had several other decent attempts.

He should be ready to strike after having had the dust blown away with a run at Doncaster six weeks ago.

Jabalaly can make it third time lucky in the Jim Hibbs ‘We Are Where We Are’ Maiden Stakes.

The three-year-old, trained by Ed Dunlop, is a half-brother to smart performers Tabarrak and The Wagon Wheel.

He has shown ability in two starts which were nine months apart.

They both came at Doncaster, with the first in July where he ran second and the latest just two weeks ago when he was fourth of 16 to Jalaad.

With that experience under his belt, Jabalaly can maintain family honour by getting on the scoresheet.

The Drone made a winning return following a 113-day break when successful over three miles at Southwell three weeks ago.

Alex Hales’ charge can repeat the trick in the N & L Developments Handicap Hurdle over the course and distance.

Pingshou takes the eye as he goes back over fences in the Pontyberem Novices’ Chase at Ffos Las.

A Grade One winner over hurdles as a novice, he has not really hit the same hits since and after being found out in decent company on his first couple of chase starts, he can make the most of this weaker heat.

TURF TALK TIPS

BEVERLEY: 1.50 Quiet Place, 2.20 Execlusive, 2.50 Scale Force, 3.20 East Street Revue, 3.50 Detachment (next best), 4.20 Highwaygrey, 4.50 Nordano, 5.20 Jabalaly (treble).

CHEPSTOW: 2.00 Sir Roderic, 2.30 Noble Fox, 3.00 Audio, 3.30 Who Told Jo Jo, 4.00 PANATOS (NAP), 4.30 Mongolia, 5.00 Ascot Day.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.10 First Of Never, 2.40 Jokers And Rogues, 3.10 See The Sea, 3.40 Mon Port, 4.10 Takingitallin, 4.40 Zolfo, 5.15 Carry On.

SOUTHWELL: 5.40 Ever So Much, 6.10 Dark Mahler, 6.40 Oliver’s Gold, 7.10 The Drone, 7.40 One More Fleurie, 8.10 Rococo Style, 8.40 Barnay.