Turf Talk: Model Guest is searching for the ‘perfect 10’ at Yarmouth after being winless in nine starts

Model Guest ran a fantastic race at Royal Ascot and must surely go close in the Gary & Sonia Cooper Wedding Anniversary Maiden Stakes at Yarmouth.

George Margarson’s filly is currently winless in nine starts, which may put a few people off, but her effort in the Sandringham Handicap marked her as one to follow.

Beaten just under three lengths in fifth that day, she kept on with purpose at the finish but just lacked an extra gear against some classy fillies.

It was, nevertheless, a fine effort as a 50-1 outsider – and while she is a bit more exposed perhaps than a couple of her rivals here, it is surely a matter of time before Model Guest gets her head in front.

Fighting Irish was another to line up at the Royal meeting – and although he was well down the field in the Wokingham, he was actually only beaten just over seven lengths.

The four-year-old never looked like really getting involved but appeared to be racing on the unfavoured side – and should appreciate what is, on paper at least, an easier task here.

Fighting Irish has not actually won in this country since scoring over the same six furlongs he faces here back in September 2017, but he went on to land a French Group Two – which has perhaps slightly hamstrung him subsequently.

He races off a mark of 94 now, 11lb lower than his peak rating, and he can take full advantage.

Roger Charlton could have a good evening at Kempton, with Skyman and Tambourine Girl expected to go well in their respective heats.

Skyman lines up in the second division of the 32Red Casino Handicap, having failed to hit the mark in four outings so far.

However, he posted his best effort on his most recent start – also his first attempt in handicap company.

He started with a mark of 72 that day, and it looked a reasonable effort to finish a two-and-a-half-length second, so a 1lb rise should not hinder him too much.

Tambourine Girl failed by only a short head to make a winning debut – and she can gain compensation in the 32Red/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

She made most of the running on that outing last month only to be edged out in the final strides, and she would not need to make too much progress to strike.

Ginvincible can supplement a recent Ripon win in Catterick’s Join Racing TV Now Fillies’ Handicap.

While she won just a modest sprint affair on that occasion, her victory was deserved after some fine placed efforts in her previous 12 outings.

Raised 3lb for her recent win, Ginvincible can defy that minor hike.

Baileys In Bloom may have found her level in the St Teresa’s Hospice Fillies’ Nursery Handicap.

Winner of one of her three starts to date, she was not disgraced when tried in Listed company on her penultimate run

Desert Lion let down his supporters last time but can make amends in the Brakes Novice Stakes at Bath.

Sent off a 10-11 shot after a debut second, he weakened in the closing stages at Thirsk in April to eventually finish fourth.

David Simcock has given him a bit of time since then, and it may be too early to write off Desert Lion.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BATH: 6.00 Perfect Grace, 6.30 Edged Out, 7.00 Clap Your Hands, 7.30 Desert Lion, 8.00 Rose Hip, 8.30 Tina Teaspoon, 9.00 Butterfield.

CATTERICK: 2.00 South Light, 2.30 Whiskey And Water, 3.00 Baileys In Bloom, 3.30 Bumbledom, 4.00 Lever Du Soleil, 4.30 Ginvincible, 5.00 Lappet, 5.30 Tom’s Anna.

KEMPTON: 5.15 Soar Above, 5.45 Flying Moon, 6.15 Pacificadora, 6.45 Skyman, 7.15 Tambourine Girl (treble), 7.45 Akavit, 8.15 Galileo Silver, 8.45 Revolutionise.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Dance To Freedom, 2.40 Cherry Cola, 3.10 Royal Hall, 3.40 Edge, 4.10 Rushcutters Bay, 4.40 Bartat, 5.10 Attorney General.

YARMOUTH: 2.20 Immoral, 2.50 Bubbly Splash, 3.20 Message, 3.50 Eve Harrington, 4.20 Fighting Irish (next best), 4.50 MODEL GUEST (NAP), 5.20 Seraphim.