Turf Talk: Lever Du Soleil’s return to the Flat could entice backers but Spygate is the eye-catcher - especially for the Leeds United turf fans out there

Lever Du Soleil is an enticing prospect on his return to the Flat in the ROA Owners Jackpot Handicap at Musselburgh.

Gavin Cromwell’s four-year-old improved significantly over hurdles last winter and may be significantly under-estimated by his current rating.

After switching North Yorkshire for County Meath 11 months ago, the former Tim Easterby-trained gelding immediately crossed codes too and embarked on a successful campaign over jumps. Lever Du Soleil finished a busy and highly-consistent season on an official mark of 125 over Easter at Fairyhouse, yet he is back to his former profession nestling on 9st 1lb in a 0-60 handicap.

It is often a flawed calculation to attempt to equate the two ratings systems – but by any reckoning, on his favoured fast ground up to a new trip sure to play to his strengths, Lever Du Soleil has been given a great chance of adding to his solitary Flat success to date.

Cromwell’s trip may prove doubly worthwhile, thanks to Lappet in the second division of the Benefits For ROA Members At roa.co.uk Handicap. The filly failed to fire on her second start for the stable at Gowran last time, and was eased significantly to finish a remote 12th of 13.

She is not the most reliable but ran with credit off 4lb higher previously – and if she has a win in her at this level, this could be the right assignment against a paucity of in-form rivals.

Tribal Warrior is back from a long break for James Tate in the ROA Rewards Members Handicap. But the four-year-old was a relentless improver up to last mid-summer, and looks just the type to quickly resume his progress if all is well.

There are some trappy contests at Thirsk, where it may pay to stick with untapped potential.

Debutante Eva Maria falls into that category in the Sri Lanka Wonder Of Asia EBF Novice Stakes.

Richard Fahey’s filly will be conceding experience all round, but to opponents who have yet to win in their 13 combined attempts.

Eva Maria’s dam was successful in her first two races at three and is already responsible for five winning siblings – including the owners’ Group Two winner James Garfield. She will not need to be as good as him to get off the mark here.

In the first division of the Sri Lanka Unbowed EBF Novice Auction Stakes, which opens the card, Fahey’s Spygate does have the benefit of experience – a debut fifth over course and distance behind the re-opposing but consequently penalised Commanche Falls last month.

Spygate ran that day as if he was learning on the job, and capable of putting the lesson to good use.

At Kempton, Soto Sizzler returns to the Polytrack in pursuit of a hat-trick in the 32Red Handicap following back-to-back Epsom victories – and a 4lb rise for his success on Derby day does not seem an unfair imposition.

If the fragile Superb Story can build on his recent return from a long absence, and approach the level of his high-class historical hurdles form, he will take some stopping in the 32Red On The App Store Handicap.

In Worcester’s Youthcomm Radio Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, County Kildare-based Peter Fahey has booked Tom Scudamore for his travelling debutante Jinsha.

TURF TALK TIPS

BATH: 6.10 Archimedes, 6.40 Blaine, 7.10 Vandella, 7.40 Hold Still, 8.10 Confils, 8.40 Cwynar, 9.10 Cool Strutter.

KEMPTON: 5.50 Brogans Bay, 6.20 Dramatista, 6.50 Hereby, 7.20 Soto Sizzler, 7.50 Superb Story, 8.20 Characteristic, 8.50 Evolutionary.

MUSSELBURGH: 2.00 Raksha, 2.30 Lady Celia, 3.00 LEVER DU SOLEIL (NAP), 3.30 Tribal Warrior (next best), 4.00 Rebel State, 4.30 Lappet, 5.00 Longroom, 5.35 Sosian.

THIRSK: 2.10 Spygate (treble), 2.40 Spring Bloom, 3.10 Sulafaat, 3.40 Baldwin, 4.10 Eva Maria, 4.40 Royal Prospect, 5.10 Izvestia, 5.40 Mudawwan.

WORCESTER: 2.20 Samson, 2.50 Kings Temptation, 3.20 Equus Millar, 3.50 Jinsha, 4.20 The Vollan, 4.50 Right Destination, 5.20 Skinflint.