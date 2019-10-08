Turf Talk: ‘Home’ comforts should work in Habub’s favour at Chelmsford

Mark Johnston’s Habub can take advantage of the small field in the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Conditions Stakes at Chelmsford.

While he appears to face a very stiff task at the weights against his two rivals, he has been running creditably in much tougher contests than this.

Catterick is facing a course inspection. PIC: JPIMedia

The four-year-old appears to save his best for this track, he has raced exclusively in Essex since May, and each run has been better than the last.

Given he likes to race prominently Jim Crowley may be able to dictate matters from the front.

There is good reason to arrive promptly at Brighton, where Kyllwind can reward those who are on time for the opening bonuscodebets.co.uk Nursery Handicap.

Martyn Meade’s colt was off the mark at the fourth attempt, over this trip at Newcastle last month, having had a two-month break after being highly-tried in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury in July.

Getchagetchagetcha in action at Ascot in May last year. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire

The manner of his success on handicap debut suggests there is plenty more to come.

The same sire is represented by another prime contender just over an hour later when Kyllachys Tale tackles the 42 Bedford Row Chambers Handicap.

The five-time winner will carry top weight, but deserves to in this grade and can do so successfully.

Tarboosh can get the better of just two rivals in Leicester’s RacingTV Autumn Sprint Handicap – if the meeting survives an inspection.

Having rounded off last season with victory at Doncaster, it has taken the six-year-old a while to regain winning ways this term, but the prevailing testing conditions at Beverley last month were perhaps what he has been waiting for as he secured a comfortable victory.

With the ground at Leicester having turned heavy, this five-furlong contest has cut up from the confirmation stage, with Tarboosh taken on by Copper Knight and Archer’s Dream.

There is just 7lb between the trio and all have decent claims, but Tarboosh is preferred with the rain-softened turf in his favour.

Getchagetchagetcha can make the most of having his sights lowered half an hour later in the Squirrel Handicap.

Clive Cox’s inmate has been set some pretty stiff tasks over the last couple of seasons – competing in races like the Coventry at Royal Ascot and the Vintage at Goodwood as a two-year-old and the Hampton Court Stakes at the Royal meeting this year.

He was last seen finishing fourth behind the high-class Air Pilot in the Listed Foundation Stakes at Goodwood, which was a perfectly respectable effort.

Getchagetchagetcha makes his handicap debut on a mark of 100 - making him the highest-rated of four runners – but the handy three-year-old allowance means he actually receives weight all round.

With cheekpieces fitted for the first time, he should prove hard to beat.

The Brock Hill Badger Handicap, over the same distance, kickstarts a good card – and Tavus may be able to do the early arrivals a favour.

The three-year-old has won and been placed over two furlongs further the last twice – handy credentials at this track.

Tavus was bidding for a hat-trick when he was second to another in-form rival at Chelmsford last month, and a reproduction of that level should put him bang in the mix off a handy weight here.

Catterick serves up some trappy contests – if it survives an inspection, but Archie Watson and Brodie Hampson are an eye-catching combination with Letmestopyouthere in the closing Racing Again Saturday 19th October Amateur Riders’ Handicap.

As long as the experienced five-year-old handles likely testing conditions, he has what it takes off this mark to score what would be his first success in 19 attempts for current connections.

TODAY’S TIPS

BRIGHTON: 2.00 Kyllwind, 2.30 Overwrite, 3.05 Kyllachys Tale, 3.35 Oleksander, 4.10 Beer With The Boys, 4.45 Affair, 5.15 Firenze Rosa.

CATTERICK: 2.10 Where’s Mick, 2.45 Comeatchoo, 3.15 Mischief Star, 3.50 St Andrews, 4.25 Captain Dion, 4.55 Langholm, 5.30 Letmestopyouthere.

CHELMSFORD: 4.40 Chromium, 5.10 Vintage Polly, 5.40 Imperial Square, 6.10 Habub (next best), 6.40 Spice War, 7.10 Dr Jekyll, 7.40 Sharp Operator, 8.10 Masai Spirit.

LEICESTER: 1.50 Tavus, 2.20 Goodwood Sonnet, 2.55 TARBOOSH (NAP), 3.25 Getchagetchagetcha (treble) , 4.00 Karisoke, 4.35 Smokey Lane, 5.05 Classic Star, 5.35 My Law.