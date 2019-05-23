Turf Talk: Hampton Court Stakes next up for Cap Francais

ED Walker will drop Cap Francais back in trip on his next start and prepare him for an outing in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Lambourn trainer will revert the Frankel colt to a mile and a quarter for the Group Three contest, after he failed to see out the trip in soft ground in the Lingfield Derby Trial over almost two furlongs further.

But while a return to 10 furlongs may be next on the agenda, Walker has not ruled out going back up in distance at a later date.

Reflecting on Cap Francais’ Lingfield effort, he said: “He was disappointing in the conditions, and clearly didn’t stay.

“He looked like he was coming to win his race, then he just ran out of gas. We were very confident going into the race.

“He will drop back in trip now, and we will aim him at the Hampton Court and see where we are after that.

“It has saved us supplementing him and learning what would have been an expensive lesson in the Derby. I am sure he will stay a mile and a half on good ground in time.”

Agrotera will try to claim back-to-back victories at the Royal meeting when tackling the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes, having provided Walker with his first success there 12 months ago in the Sandringham Handicap.

He said: “We put her in a Group Two in France, but we waived that idea. She went for a spin around Kempton and seemed well, and she will head to the Duke of Cambridge.”

n Investec Derby outsider Private Secretary is one of two runners for John Gosden in tomorrow’s British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

The Kingman colt is the likely mount of Frankie Dettori at Epsom on Saturday week – and he will be in the plate too for Friday’s Listed outing.

The Newmarket handler also fields Sandown Classic Trial fifth Alfaatik, who is the mount of Jim Crowley.

Persian Moon finished third in that Sandown heat and he represents Mark Johnston, having also filled the same position in the Newmarket Stakes subsequently.

Fifth Position won at Nottingham on his reappearance for Roger Varian - while Duckett’s Grove also steps up for Ed Walker, having won on the all-weather on his 2019 debut.

Brian Meehan’s Kaloor is on a retrieval mission after finishing last in the Chester Vase, with David Simcock’s Spanish Mission completing the seven-strong line up.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

GOODWOOD: 2.00 Wild Thunder, 2.35 Game Player, 3.00 Hulcote, 3.45 Wedding Blue, 4.20 SHAMBOLIC (NAP), 4.55 If At Sea, 5.30 Hic Bibi.

SANDOWN: 6.00 Cogital, 6.35 Proper Beau, 7.05 Dee Ex Bee (next best), 7.35 Regal Reality (treble), 8.10 Dark Vision, 8.40 War Glory.

CHEPSTOW: 1.50 He’s Our Star, 2.25 Jungle Juice, 3.00 Bettys Hope, 3.35 Nubough, 4.10 Fire Diamond, 4.45 Goscote, 5.20 Winged Spur.

LINGFIELD: 1.40 Seaborn, 2.15 Lawn Ranger, 2.50 Zahraani, 3.25 Toriano, 4.00 Baalbek, 4.35 Javelin, 5.10 Grandfather Tom.

CHELMSFORD: 5.50 Always Amazing, 6.20 Lothario, 6.55 Search For Light, 7.25 Global Art, 7.55 Star Of Bengal, 8.30 Sea Shack, 9.00 Atalanta Queen.