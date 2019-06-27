Turf Talk: Alabama Whitman chasing maiden ahead of Sweet Solera Stakes

RICHARD Spencer will try to win a maiden with Albany Stakes fourth Alabama Whitman before stepping her back up in class.

The daughter of Ivawood had finished second on debut at Windsor, but took a big step forward when keeping on strongly behind Daahyeh at Royal Ascot last week.

Trainer, Aidan O'Brien. PIC: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Spencer will therefore consider going up in trip for Newmarket’s Sweet Solera Stakes.

“She’s come out of the race fine, but we’ll so how she is in the next week or so,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“All being well we’ll go for a maiden somewhere and then go for the Sweet Solera (August 10). It was a very good run, but it was expected.

“She’s in the sales races later in the season, but it would be nice to get a maiden win under her belt – and then go for a black-type race.

“The Sweet Solera looks sensible, because the step up to seven furlongs looks perfect. But she is versatile over six or seven, and I don’t think ground worries here.”

Spencer’s Molecomb winner from last year, Rumble Inthejungle, made his seasonal reappearance in the Commonwealth Cup, but finished last of the nine runners. He is set to drop back to five furlongs.

“He was just a bit gassy and a bit fresh, but that run will have knocked the freshness out of him,” he said. “He’s entered in the Nunthorpe and he’ll be entered at Goodwood (King George Stakes). I think dropping back to five is what he wants.”

n Pink Dogwood is one of three runners for Aidan O’Brien in tomorrow’s Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

Having filled the runner-up spot in the Investec Oaks at Epsom, Pink Dogwood is very much O’Brien’s chief hope ahead of stable companions Magic Wand and Happen.

There is a strong challenge from Britain, with Charlie Appleby’s three-time Group One winner Wild Illusion joined by the David Lanigan-trained Worth Waiting – who made a smart start to her campaign when landing last month’s Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.

Ger Lyons has declared Who’s Steph, but has already warned she will run only if there is some ease in the ground.

The seven-strong field is completed by Joseph O’Brien’s Iridessa, who steps up to a mile and a quarter for the first time after finishing fourth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her latest appearance.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

NEWCASTLE: 1.50 Daring Venture, 2.25 The Lazy Monkey, 3.00 Spreadsheet, 3.30 Theatro (next best), 4.05 Bowerman (treble), 4.40 Sherzy Boy, 5.10 Superseded.

NEWMARKET: 2.10 Album, 2.45 FAYLAQ (NAP), 3.20 Triple Distilled, 3.50 Lyndon B, 4.25 Land Of Legends, 5.00 Ouzo, 5.30 Enthaar.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.00 Be Prepared, 2.35 Great Midge, 3.10 Mohtariff, 3.40 Honest Albert, 4.15 Skyman, 4.50 Prominna, 5.20 Imperial Court.

HAMILTON: 6.05 Donnachies Girl, 6.35 Feel Good Factor, 7.05 Amazing Alba, 7.35 Sendeed, 8.05 Queen Penn, 8.35 Dapper Man, 9.05 Epeius.

LEICESTER: 5.55 Leo Davinci, 6.25 Law Of Peace, 6.55 Glorious Jem, 7.25 City Master, 7.55 Remembering You, 8.25 Swinging Eddie, 8.55 Maroon Bells.