Collision: Leeds star Katy Marchant crashes with Laurine van Riessen of Team Netherlands during the track cycling women keirin. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Marchant, who looked strong in Wednesday’s opening races despite suffering one relegation, was taken out when Dutch rider Lauren van Riessen appeared to clip a wheel in front and swung up the bank to take Marchant out of the race.

The Dutch rider received treatment at the track side before being taken away on a stretcher.

Marchant got back on her bike to finish the race but already knew she could not advance, with only the top four going through and no second chances at this stage of the competition.

Down: Great Britain's Katy Marchant reacts after a collision with Netherlands' Laurine van Riessen during the women's keirin quarter-finalsat Izu Velodrome. Pictures: Danny Lawson/PA

“My legs felt good, I felt I was coming at the right time. But I was in the wrong place at the wrong time I guess. That’s bike racing.

“I’m not really sure what happened. I was so focused on moving forward. I’m not sure if she clipped somebody’s wheel at the side or she fell but her wheels took out mine.”

The 28-year-old must now refocus ahead of the individual sprint, in which she took bronze in Rio five years ago, with the competition due to start on Friday.

“I think I’m all right,” she said when asked if there was any lasting damage. “There’s a bit of blood but I think I’m all right.”

Helping hand: Katy Marchant gets up after a collision with Netherlands' Laurine van Riessen during the women's keirin at Izu Velodrome.