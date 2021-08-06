Leading the way: Leeds star Katy Marchant ahead of Hong Kong's Lee Wai-sze.

The Great Britain rider fended off Hong Kong’s former world champion Lee Wai-sze to reach the last eight, which will take place tomorrow.

Marchant’s hopes in the women’s keirin had been ended in cruel fashion when she was caught in a crash through no fault of her own in the quarter-finals.

Marchant was taken out when Dutch rider Lauren van Riessen appeared to clip a wheel in front and swung up the bank to take her out of the race.

On track: Great Britain's Katy Marchant during the sprint qualifying at the Izu Velodrome.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure how I was feeling this morning,” said Marchant, who broke her own British record with a time of 10.495seconds in qualifying, eighth fastest.