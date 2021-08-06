Tokyo Olympics: Katy Marchant stays on track for a medal
LEEDS cyclists Katy Marchant showed no ill effects from her crashing fall the previous day to keep her medal hopes alive in the women’s individual sprint.
The Great Britain rider fended off Hong Kong’s former world champion Lee Wai-sze to reach the last eight, which will take place tomorrow.
Marchant’s hopes in the women’s keirin had been ended in cruel fashion when she was caught in a crash through no fault of her own in the quarter-finals.
Marchant was taken out when Dutch rider Lauren van Riessen appeared to clip a wheel in front and swung up the bank to take her out of the race.
“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure how I was feeling this morning,” said Marchant, who broke her own British record with a time of 10.495seconds in qualifying, eighth fastest.
“I was still a little bit battered and bruised after yesterday. But the legs are feeling good. It’s just riding through the rounds now and hopefully after another night’s sleep tonight I’ll feel even better tomorrow.”