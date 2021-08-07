Tokyo Olympics: Katy Marchant knocked out of medal contention in women's sprint

OLYMPIAN: Katy Marchant’. Pictures: Getty Images.

Marchant, who took Olympic bronze in 2016, tried to go on the attack in both heats but could not then hold off the fast-finishing Lee down the straight.

It means Marchant will leave the Games empty-handed after her keirin hopes were ended by a crash on Thursday. Leeds cyclist Marchant had been one of the favourites for the women’s keirin but a nasty crash with Laurine van Riessen – that left the Dutch rider in hospital with broken ribs, collarbone and a lung contusion – saw her exit at the quarter-final stage on Thursday.

Six-time Olympic champion, Sir Chris Hoy, backed the Leeds cyclist to recover from the disappointment. He said on the BBC: "Katy Marchant shouldn't be too down on herself. It's not the way she wanted to go out and the keirin was a blow with the crash.

