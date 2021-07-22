Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Every Leeds and West Yorkshire athlete competing and what time their events are on
This year's Olympics are taking place in Tokyo, with many athletes from Leeds and West Yorkshire competing.
The opening ceremony starts tomorrow at midday, with the Games officially finishing on August 8th.
Read the full list of athletes from West Yorkshire and the dates they are competing below.
Athletics
Alexandra Bell (Leeds) - 800 metres
When can I watch?
Friday 30th July
Keeley Hodgkinson (Leeds Beckett University) – 800 metres
When can I watch?
Friday 30th July
Tom Bosworth (Leeds Beckett University) - 20 kilometre walk
When can I watch?
Thursday 5th August
Amy-Eloise Markovc (Wakefield Harriers) - 5,000 metres
When can I watch?
Friday 30th July
Cycling
Tom Pidcock (Leeds) - Mountain bike
When can I watch?
Monday 26th July
Lizzie Deignan (Otley) - Road
When can I watch?
Sunday 25th July
Track
Ollie Wood (Wakefield) – Pursuit
When can I watch?
Tuesday 3rd August
Katy Marchant (Leeds) - Sprint
When can I watch?
Friday 6th August
Diving
Dan Goodfellow (City of Leeds) - 3 metres synchronised
When can I watch?
Wednesday 28th July
Jack Laugher (Ripon/City of Leeds) - 3 metres and 3 metres synchronised
When can I watch?
Wednesday 28th July
Matty Lee (Leeds) – 10 metres synchronised
When can I watch?
Wednesday 28th July
Kat Torrance (City of Leeds) - 3 metres synchronised
When can I watch?
Sunday 25th July
Lois Toulson (Huddersfield) - 10 metres synchronised
When can I watch?
Monday 26th July
Football
Rachel Daly (Harrogate)
When can I watch?
Wednesday 21st July
Rugby 7’s
Abi Burton (Castleford)
When can I watch?
Thursday 29th July
Swimming
Max Litchfield (Pontefract) 400 metres IM
When can I watch?
Saturday 24th July
Joe Litchfield (Pontefract) 200 metres IM
When can I watch?
Monday 26th July
Triathlon
Jonny Brownlee (Bramhope)
When can I watch?
Sunday 25th July
Jess Learmonth (Leeds)
When can I watch?
Monday 26th July
Georgia Taylor-Brown (Leeds-based)
When can I watch?
Monday 26th July