Timely boost for Leeds Chiefs as Sam Gospel cleared to face Peterborough Phantoms

LEEDS CHIEFS have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s clash at Peterborough Phantoms after learning that goaltender Sam Gospel has been cleared to play.

ABLE DEPUTY: Leeds Chiefs' back-up goaltender, Miles Finney, filled in for Sam Gospel at Bracknell Bees. Picture courtesy of Kevin Slyfield.

The 25-year-old was issued a match penalty in Saturday night’s 8-4 defeat at Milton Keynes Lightning for fighting after appearing to use his blocker on an opponent.

He missed the subsequent 4-3 NIHL National defeat at Bracknell Bees, where he was replaced by Miles Finney.

There was concern among the Chiefs management that further punishment – potentially a four-game ban – would be handed out by English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) disciplinary bosses.

But at a meeting yesterday, Gospel’s match penalty was downgraded to a minor for roughing, based on video evidence submitted by the Chiefs.

It leaves him free to make the trip to Cambridgeshire as his team continues their search for a first-ever win after suffering four straight defeats at the start of the their inaugural campaign – a sequence of results which has left them bottom of the early-season standings.

An EIHA statement said: “In the third period of the NIHL National game between Milton Keynes Lightning and Leeds Chiefs on Saturday September 28, Leeds goalie Sam Gospel received a match penalty for fighting at 55.48.

“On review of the penalty by discipline this has been downgraded to a minor penalty for roughing. The player will face no further action in relation to this incident and is free to play with immediate effect.”