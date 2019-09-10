Time for a change of direction after coach Matt Diskin steps down at Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS say the time is right for a “change of direction” after the departure of coach Matt Diskin.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls hooker spent three seasons in charge, but has left the role “with immediate effect”. A club statement said: “Matt’s effort and commitment to the club cannot be questioned and he leaves a legacy of improvement.

Lee St Hilaire. PIC: Gareth Copley/PA Wire

“He will leave with our sincere thanks and appreciation for all he has done at Batley Bulldogs.”

The club also paid tribute to Diskin for his conduct following the death of young player Archie Bruce.

The 20-year-old died the day after he had made his debut for Batley against Toulouse Olympique last month.

“Through the recent most difficult times off the field, Matt has been a credit to the club and himself in the way he has handled the situation,” the statement added.

Assistant-coach Lee St Hilaire has also stepped down from his role after three years working alongside Diskin at Mount Pleasant.

Batley reached the Championship Shield semi-finals in 2017 and won six of their final seven games last term.

But this year has been difficult for the Heavy Woollen-area club both on and off the field and they finished 10th in the Betfred Championship after eight wins, a draw and 18 defeats.