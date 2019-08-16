Time can seize Byerley prize

Seize The Time can provide a moment to enjoy for her supporters in Newbury’s Byerley Stud Stakes today.

Karl Burke once again has a fine crop of juveniles housed at his Middleham yard this summer, and it is therefore telling that he sends this winning debutante south for Friday’s Listed assignment.

It appears to be a hand-picked mission against a field populated largely by more experienced contemporaries, but none with a profile to dampen enthusiasm for the Yorkshire challenge.

Phoenix Thoroughbred’s 120,000 euro acquisition paid an immediate, if modest, dividend when she got off the mark with the minimum fuss at Beverley last month.

That form is not compelling, although the runner-up and third do have three victories on their combined CV.

Seize The Time is bred to stay significantly further than the five furlongs there or here, but she got the job done decisively in the manner of a filly well capable of overcoming this swift yet far from insurmountable rise in class.

Ottoman Court is up against several unknown quantities in the opening Unibet EBF Maiden Stakes.

But, on the basis of his two efforts in defeat so far, beaten favourite on both occasions, Charlie Appleby’s colt sets a significant standard – and one which is highly likely to stretch the short-term aspirations of his 10 opponents.

He found Visinari much too good when runner-up at Newmarket last time.

That winner has experienced his own apparent limitations at Group Two level twice since, but has run well enough to uphold the form and indicate Ottoman Court has fine prospects of breaking his duck at this slightly longer trip.

Winning hurdler, War Brigade, may be able to open his account on the Flat too, in the Energy Check Handicap.

Ian Williams’ gelding has been running consistently well of late, and takes part off the same mark as when beaten just a nose at Ripon last time.

Point Of Order has a chance to put his seven rivals straight in the Pepper Pink Gin Nursery Handicap.

Archie Watson’s colt has not proved a ready-made novice winner, as is so often the case with runners from his stable. But he has nonetheless run with promise in two of three attempts to date, including most recently as a neck runner-up at Ffos Las.

Two newcomers catch the eye at Nottingham.

Danyah is drawn wide in the MansionBet EBF Maiden Stakes but is bred to get motoring quickly for high-profile connections.

Court Order has a less speedy pedigree which should be well-suited to the extended mile of the MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Stakes, against nine opponents yet to notably distinguish themselves.

Eula Varner is top of the shop in the MansionBet Fillies’ Handicap.

But the lightly-raced mare has done enough in her three starts this season to indicate she is getting accustomed to her new rating.

Furious is another who has to concede weight for good reason, in the Bet totequadpot At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford – where she and title-chasing Oisin Murphy should keep the evening punters happy.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 5.40 Decanter, 6.10 Instantly, 6.40 Furious, 7.10 Corinthia Knight, 7.45 Star Of Southwold, 8.15 Herculean, 8.45 Sandy Steve, 9.15 Muraaqeb.

NEWBURY: 1.50 Ottoman Court, 2.25 Baba Ghanouj, 2.55 War Brigade, 3.30 SEIZE THE TIME (NAP), 4.00 Point Of Order, 4.35 Woodhouse, 5.05 Amor Fati.

NEWMARKET: 5.15 Swinley Forest, 5.50 That’s Not Me, 6.20 Shandoz, 6.50 Creek Island, 7.20 Guildhall, 7.55 Siglo Six.

NOTTINGHAM: 2.00 Danyah, 2.35 Celerity, 3.05 Court Order, 3.40 Eula Varner (next best), 4.10 African Jazz, 4.45 Ojooba, 5.20 Light Of Air.

THIRSK: 4.55 Lincoln Red, 5.25 Bright Valentine, 5.55 Alotabottle, 6.30 Montatham, 7.00 Thirlmere, 7.30 Alfa McGuire, 8.05 True Romance.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.40 Maid Millie, 2.10 Queenoftheclyde, 2.45 Thegreyvtrain, 3.15 Above, 3.50 Dubai Souq, 4.20 Little India, 4.50 Maximum Effect.