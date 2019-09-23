Telford Tigers 5 Leeds Chiefs 2 – Good start can’t be maintained as Tigers pounce

LEEDS CHIEFS endured a frustrating night after twice giving up the lead in their NIHL National clash with hosts Telford Tigers before losing out 5-2.

It means Sam Zajac’s team have lost both their opening games in the new second tier competition, with back-to-back road games next weekend at Milton Keynes Lightning and Bracknell Bees offering them the next chance to record that historic first win.

Leeds Chiefs' player-coach, Sam Zajac. Picture: Chris Stratford.

The Chiefs took the lead inside three minutes at Telford, James Archer first to react to a rebound off a Radek Meidl shot at 2.39.

But Telford rallied and were level at 6.22 with a short-handed strike from Dominik Florian.

Lewis Baldwin restored the visitors’ lead with a fierce shot at 11.08 but, once again, the hosts showed their quality when Adam Taylor levelled six minutes later.

Crucially, the Chiefs conceded two goals inside four second-period minutes, Jack Watkins’s strike at 34.00 being followed up by a second from Florian at 37.39 to make it 4-2.

The guys worked their backsides off, I can’t fault their work-rate. At times we could perhaps have worked a little smarter – the way we turned the puck over at times, we invited pressure on ourselves. Leeds Chiefs’ player-coach, Sam Zajac

It was a blow the visitors never recovered from, their hopes effectively ended when Joe Aston made it 5-2 at 48.05.

“It was a disappointing end after what was a good start for us,” said player-coach Zajac.

“The guys worked their backsides off, I can’t fault their work-rate. At times we could perhaps have worked a little smarter – the way we turned the puck over at times, we invited pressure on ourselves.

“There are a few things that we need to address but we’ll get a good chance to do that this week in practise.

“We’ll get the video of the game and go through it. It’s simple stuff, really, that is killing us at the minute.

“Sam Gospel had another great game for us in net – he’s always going to give us a chance to win. But they are a good team, they had three solid lines and had a couple of extra bodies and that kind of showed in the third, they had a little more depth than us.”