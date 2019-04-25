Tanfield hopes for repeat performance as he prepares for Tour de Yorkshire return

HOME rider Harry Tanfield will be aiming to repeat his stunning success of 12 months ago when he competes in this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

The Great Ayton-based rider will be joined on the startline in Doncaster next Thursday by his Katusha Alpecin team-mate Marcel Kittel, who won the opening stage of the Tour de France in Harrogate five years ago.

Tanfield pulled off one of the most memorable wins in the Tour de Yorkshire’s history last year when he achieved a stunning solo success in Doncaster, earning himself a spell in the leader’s blue jersey.

He also wore the best sprinter and most active rider jerseys during the race and said: “Last year’s win was the best result I’ve ever had. After stage one I was wearing a jersey every day, I couldn’t believe it. It’s one of those things you think will never happen. Just being able to keep a jersey on my back the whole time was pretty cool and I can’t wait to ride it again in Katusha Alpecin colours.”

Kittel, regarded as one of the finest sprinters in the world, has not raced in Yorkshire since 2015.

“It’s going to be nice to be back in Yorkshire because of all the memories I have from 2014,” he said.

“It’s a great experience to race there in front of all those spectators and I’m looking forward to it.”