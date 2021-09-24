Swindon Wildcats player-coach Aaron Nell Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft

The two teams locking horns at the Link Centre have already had a good look at each other in back-to-back pre-season games, both going the way of the Wildcats by the odd goal.

But while Leeds bounced back the following weekend to defeat Sheffield Steeldogs and Telford Tigers – again by one-goal margins – Swindon lost out twice to Bees IHC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swindon Wildcats against Leeds Knights could prove to be another feisty affair like it was when the two teams met at The Link Centre in pre-season. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft.

They then lost their season home opener 2-1 to Telford Tigers in the NIHL Autumn Cup, before redeeming themselves with a 4-1 victory on the road against Bees 24 hours later.

Swindon player-coach Aaron Nell was impressed with Dave Whistle’s team in their pre-season double-header and knows they will have to keep scoring chances for the visitors to a minimum if they are to record a first win of the season on home ice.

“It was clearly disappointing to lose on Saturday, but I was pleased with the effort the boys put in and it really could have gone either way,” said Nell.

“It was brilliant to bounce back, though as getting points on the board was important.