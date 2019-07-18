Sussex Stakes under consideration for Circus Maximus

CIRCUS Maximus is under “strong consideration” to be supplemented for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien took the surprise decision to drop Circus Maximus to a mile for the St James’s Palace Stakes, for which he was also added to the field late, after he finished sixth in the Derby.

The move paid dividends – with Ryan Moore excelling in victory on the Galileo colt, who held off King Of Comedy and Too Darn Hot, the latter currently favourite for the Goodwood showpiece after winning in France recently.

“The Sussex is still under strong consideration,” said Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family, part-owners of Circus Maximus together with Coolmore.

“He doesn’t have to be supplemented until the end of next week, and Aidan will make a decision then.

“The horse is in good form, he’s versatile.

“You’d like to think he has plenty of options – but he showed at Ascot that he enjoyed a mile, so that is the plan for the moment – to go for the Sussex and then take it from there. As he doesn’t have to be supplemented just yet there’s no final decision, but it looks like it’s going to be a nice race.”

n Pyledriver is set to try his hand at Listed company in Newbury’s Denford Stakes next month after causing a 50-1 shock on his debut at Salisbury.

Trainer William Muir has identified the seven-furlong contest, formerly known as the Washington Singer Stakes, as the next step for the son of Harbour Watch.

Muir said: “We’ve always liked him. He’s a big horse, he’s 16.1 (hands). Whatever he does now, he’s going to get better and better. He’s going to fill his frame. I went to the races thinking he’d run a really nice race but expecting the two horses that had form might have too much experience for him on the night.”

Pyledriver had other ideas, and Muir is confident there is much more to come.

“He did it like a really good horse – and he’s come out of it exceptionally well,” added the Lambourn trainer.

“You wouldn’t know he’d had a run – he hardly lost any condition.

“I don’t think he had a hard time of it, because he’s probably got a lot of class. He’s quite exciting – and you don’t know how far he could go.

“He ‘s always shown a lot of natural talent at home. So although he was 50-1, I said to the owners he was far too big a price – not as though I thought he would win, but there was a good chance he could be in the first three.

“The next step probably will be the Denford Stakes at Newbury. It seems the natural progression.”

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHEPSTOW: 2.00 Dargel, 2.30 Papa Delta (next best), 3.00 ABOVE (NAP), 3.30 Mad Endeavour, 4.00 Spot Lite, 4.30 Trelinney, 5.05 High Acclaim.

HAMILTON: 1.40 Mia Diva, 2.10 Astrophysics, 2.40 Harvey Dent, 3.10 Dutch Coed, 3.40 Lever Du Soleil, 4.10 New Arrangement, 4.40 Blue Whisper, 5.15 Barney Bullet.

LEICESTER: 2.20 Miss Matterhorn, 2.50 Ventura Bay, 3.20 Magic Act (treble), 3.50 Hold Still, 4.20 Eula Varner, 4.50 Esspeegee, 5.25 Evening Attire.

EPSOM: 6.00 Gerry The Glover, 6.35 Flashing Approach, 7.10 Kheros, 7.40 Sir Busker, 8.15 Ashazuri, 8.45 Lady Morpheus.